TikTok’s at-home sandwich station trend is taking over refrigerators everywhere

TikTok’s at-home sandwich station trend is bringing the commercial sandwich experience right to the refrigerators of many. If you love Subway or Jersey Mike’s, it could be a new sandwich method that works for you. More and more people are becoming invested in the approach, which is part meal-planning and part quick workday lunch method.

If you were going to one of those sandwich chains or even your local deli, you might see a counter case containing a spread of different sandwich ingredients that can be included in your sandwich. The trend encourages the same idea, right in your own kitchen.

At-Home Sandwich Station Origins

Having sandwich ingredients prepared and laid out isn’t unusual in different delis, bodegas, and restaurants, but it’s not something you’d usually see at home. It seems that after the joy of charcuterie boards, foodies were looking for another easy way to snack or put together some yummy components for a meal. Containers originally being used as “snackleboxes” started being transformed thanks to the at-home sandwich station trend.

It’s unclear who was the first TikToker to propose laying out ingredients like pickles, peppers, olives, different lunch meats, lettuce, bacon bits, cheese, and more. Once food creators started sharing their own kits — often molded in the same kind of handled, portioned takeaway container — they started flooding feeds. Many creators opt to fill two trays with different ingredients to ensure there’s variety and make it easy to make different choices.

TikTok At-Home Sandwich Station Examples

Different tastes call for different approaches, and there are many creative concoctions that can result. Many who have followed the at-home sandwich station trend customize their containers to what their family loves most. Some also try to fill the sections with items that will help their whole family make healthier choices.

If you’re looking for inspiration to make your own at-home sandwich station, look no further.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.