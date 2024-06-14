TikTok’s at-home sandwich station trend is taking over refrigerators everywhere

TikTok’s at-home sandwich station trend is bringing the commercial sandwich experience right to the refrigerators of many. If you love Subway or Jersey Mike’s, it could be a new sandwich method that works for you. More and more people are becoming invested in the approach, which is part meal-planning and part quick workday lunch method.
If you were going to one of those sandwich chains or even your local deli, you might see a counter case containing a spread of different sandwich ingredients that can be included in your sandwich. The trend encourages the same idea, right in your own kitchen.
At-Home Sandwich Station Origins
Having sandwich ingredients prepared and laid out isn’t unusual in different delis, bodegas, and restaurants, but it’s not something you’d usually see at home. It seems that after the joy of charcuterie boards, foodies were looking for another easy way to snack or put together some yummy components for a meal. Containers originally being used as “snackleboxes” started being transformed thanks to the at-home sandwich station trend.
It’s unclear who was the first TikToker to propose laying out ingredients like pickles, peppers, olives, different lunch meats, lettuce, bacon bits, cheese, and more. Once food creators started sharing their own kits — often molded in the same kind of handled, portioned takeaway container — they started flooding feeds. Many creators opt to fill two trays with different ingredients to ensure there’s variety and make it easy to make different choices.
TikTok At-Home Sandwich Station Examples
Different tastes call for different approaches, and there are many creative concoctions that can result. Many who have followed the at-home sandwich station trend customize their containers to what their family loves most. Some also try to fill the sections with items that will help their whole family make healthier choices.
If you’re looking for inspiration to make your own at-home sandwich station, look no further.
@whatsmomcookin My daughter always tells me we are an ingredient household but I don’t think its such a bad thing lol! I mean, they do love my sandwich station… 😅. The container is linked in my bio! What do you think? #sandwich #sammich #jerseymikes #jimmyjohns #deli #savemoney ♬ food music – Receitas Brasil
@natsahmxtwo As a mom, I never have time to eat but this snacklebox makes it soooo easy to meal prep! Its such a good deal with free shipping!! #sahmtok #tiktokshopmusthaves #contentcreator #snacklebox #easymealprep #sandwiches #sandwichstation #tiktokshopfinds #motherhood ♬ Girl That Was Perfect – Alina Smith
@danni_raye Sandwich making station 🥪 what should i used the second one for? Was thinking like pickles, jalapeños, banana peppers, just other topings for the adult sandwiches 😅 link for the containers in my bio #sandwich #summer #snack #amazonfinds #CapCut ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman
@carolinegrace_ All i need now is the jimmy johns bread! Thanks @Carman Wilken for the inspo! #healthylunch #simplelunchideas #lunchidea #lunchrecipe #foodideasforlunch #quicklunch #familylunchideas #proteinlunchideas #lunchwrapideas #easylunchrecipes #lettucewrap #wraps #lunchwrap #lunchwrapideas #sandwich #sandwichstation #snacklebox #snackboc #bestsandwich #subwayathome #subwaydupe #bestsandwich #easylunch #bestlunchidea #quicklunchidea #healthylunchinspo #quicksummermeals #kidfriendlyrecipe #sandwichstation #easymealsforkids #easylunchforkidstomake #sandwichtiktok #foodhaul #groceryhaul #snackleboxsandwich #snacklesandwich #lunch #bestlunch ♬ original sound – Caroline Hadley
@lifeoflondonandmommy Build your own subs snackle box #subs #summer2024 #poolday #snacklebox ♬ original sound – Nita Eyvette
@hayleyhager the best containers from amazon 🤩#lunchideas #momsoftiktok #fypシ゚viral #fyp #lunchtok #weeklunches #momlife ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman
@abernashley just a meat & cheese guy 🥲 why do men not like veggies?!!!! #subs #subinatub #jerseymikes #sandwiches #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – 🍌
