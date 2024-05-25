‘Get that lasered asap’: Woman gets tattoo and lets artist pick the font. She instantly regrets it

A TikToker has gone viral after making an unsettling realization about her new tattoo. In the clip, which has amassed 6.6 million views as of Friday, Bri (@malkolm_makes_me_wetter) gave a look of regret to the camera before it panned to her new tattoo.

The tattoo itself appears to be inspired by the Lil Peep song “Star Shopping.” The tattoo contained the following lyrics: “Look at the sky tonight/All of those stars have a reason.” It’s worth noting that the lyrics tattooed on Bri are different from the ones in the song, but that isn’t the problem Bri had with the tattoo.

She revealed her issue in the video caption, which reads, “I just realized why my new tattoo looks weird. I asked my artist to pick the font and its RAE DUNN.”

Who is Rae Dunn?

Rae Dunn is a ceramics artist whose items are especially popular at stores like T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls. Her pottery is characterized by a minimalist design, somewhat corny sentiments, and a recognizable block capital font that is designed to look handwritten.

On the official Rae Dunn website, the artist’s work is described as “deceivingly straightforward,” but a viral TikTok from 2022 suggests that there’s a dark side to this inconspicuous pottery range—namely, the behavior of avid Rae Dunn fans, nicknamed “Dunners.”

In a viral TikTok from 2022, former T.J. Maxx employee Hannah (@hannahghafary) explained how “the Dunners are essentially out of control groups of middle-aged women who rampage through T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods locations across the nation, trying to take all of the Rae Dunn stuff.”

As she explained, some Dunners were so passionate about the products, that they resorted to physical violence in order to get their hands on some of those sweet, sweet ceramics. So, needless to say, it looks like Bri isn’t a Dunner.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, viewers found the whole thing hilarious.

“That’s the TJ Maxx mug font,” one commenter said.

“It’s giving galaxy Tumblr era,” another added.

But not everyone was negative, with one user assuring, “I don’t think it looks like Rae Dunn,” while another suggested it didn’t matter either way.

“No, it’s cute like I understand it’s Rae Dunn but it’s cute,” they wrote.

