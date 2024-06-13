People are calling out the hypocrisy of the ‘Saw’ films being added to Disney+ when they axed a ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot for being too adult

A new move by Disney+ has the internet calling out the streamer for multiple reasons.
Imagine the scene: it’s family movie night. I got the popcorn and the sugar-free Fanta. What should we all watch, kids? Let’s fire up that Disney+ and see what they got in store for us, a family the streaming service is surely geared at! Hmmm, well we’ve already watched The Apple Dumpling, Finding Dory, and An Extremely Goofy Movie, whatever is left? Hey, let’s check out this SAW film. It’s on Disney+, so it must be about a lonely little saw looking for friends in the toolshed, right? Let’s check it ou…OH GOD! JANEY! JANEY AVERT YOUR EYES! WHAT HAVE I DONE?!
Sound familiar, parents? It likely will in the near future, as the first seven films in the Saw franchise have now hit the popular family streamer.
Granted, they only show up if you have a Hulu+ subscription attached, but the juxtaposition of the grisly horror franchise sitting alongside Lightning McQueen’s misadventures has led the internet to have a grand old time–and rightfully so.
Aside from the thematic dissonance of the pairing, a few have pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation in regards to a greenlit-then-canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot series that filmed two whole episodes before being scrapped.
Well done, all. And parents, please watch where you’re clicking! For the good of the children!
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.