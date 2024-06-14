If you’re one of the few brave souls still on Twitter aka X you’ve noticed this week that one of the defining features of the platform—seeing if someone cool liked your post—has now been eliminated.

I know what you’re thinking: “Wait, is this just so users and bots can like porn and racism without anyone knowing?” How dare you jump to such outrageous conclusions! (That’s probably what’s happening here. Why else would you even do this?)

The change coming so soon after it was announced straight-up porn would now be allowed on Twitter is more than a li’l eyebrow-raising, though the feature was previously available to anyone who paid the $8 a month for that coveted blue check mark. (Again, coughing loudly for no reason.)

The official word from the platform is that the policy is to “better protect your privacy.” Sure, Jan.

This week we’re making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.



– You will still be able to see posts you have liked (but others cannot).



– Like count and other metrics for your own posts will still show up under notifications.



– You will no longer see who… — Engineering (@XEng) June 11, 2024

Naturally, not everyone is taking the news so easily. One of the main crusaders against this change is Luke “Li’l Vader” Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

I WANT people to know it was me that liked their tweets.

Now my only option is to reply & write the word "like".

This will seriously cut into my time wishing folks a🎂!

How can we get the powers-that-be to STOP "improving" this site? Grrrrrr! 🤬#BringBackLIKES https://t.co/ogkBs8O1aS — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 12, 2024

One solution to the issue proposed has been for users to just comment “like” on posts they like, and apparently to prove that he’s not all talk, Hamill has done exactly that.

Mark Hamill definitely has better things to do with his time than this, @elonmusk 🤨#BringBackLikes @MarkHamill pic.twitter.com/cTXx1g33pl — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️‍🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) June 13, 2024

But at what cost?

This is no way to live. Twitter is supposed to be mindless. The more steps you add to the basic experience, the less likely folks are to engage. Still, Hamill is determined to let the platform at large know where his true “likes” lie.

I may or may not have "liked" this tweet. https://t.co/qs2Dl1U1LQ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 13, 2024

Fortunately, Hamill’s efforts have not gone unappreciated.

Elon constantly creates reasons for us to leave this hellscape site.@MarkHamill constantly gives us reasons to stay. pic.twitter.com/sCYsiQIJ1f — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 14, 2024

Please @MarkHamill like this tweet. No one will know. pic.twitter.com/ij6Y8USepy — Fuego Blanco (@Fueg0_Blanco) June 14, 2024

Mark Hamill commenting "like" on every post just to make sure y'all see it is the only good thing Elon has ever done to this app — I Smoked Steve Bannon (@BlackKnight10k) June 14, 2024

Luke Skywalker? More like Like Skywalker, you guys. Did I volunteer to cover this piece simply to write that line? You will live out your remaining days guessing!

Also, Hamill’s starring in Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot, which looks pretty cool and comes out September 27th. Good to see he’s got positive distractions.

