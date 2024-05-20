The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: a restaurant owner wanting to fight a customer for a bad review, a former Trump aide’s tasteless joke about homeless people, a Subway worker who encountered an unhinged Karen at her establishment, and the unbelievable present Kim Kardashian’s 5-year-old son received for his birthday.

After that, check out a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from Mikael.

⚡ Today in internet culture

A TikToker claimed his negative review led to something wholly unexpected—the owner of a restaurant sending him an invitation to a smackdown .

💵 VIRAL POLITICAL POSTING

Ex-Trump aide jokes about giving homeless counterfeit money to get them arrested

“Is that video confession admissible in court?” one person asked on X .

Beware – Karens are everywhere .

Grandma Kris Jenner bequeathed these ‘power wheels.’

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists think the Northern Lights were caused by the government

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📹 Retail surveillance remains a hot topic online, with customers and employees cluing the public into the many ways chain stores are keeping an eye on them.

☕ This Dunkin’ worker went viral after sharing her worst drive-thru customer pet peeves .

🍹 When buying tequila, many experts advise only purchasing products that contain 100% agave. However, this isn’t as easy as one might think .

🌽 A Walmart shopper went viral after discovering a worrying label on new Great Value corn.

🍨 One CVS customer is calling out their local store for putting him in the “degrading” position of having to call for an employee to unlock a freezer just so he could buy some ice cream.

🧀 This McDonald’s customer earned enough points for a free McChicken, but learned the hard way just how expensive cheese slices are.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

📝 Question of the Day

HAVE YOU EVER LEFT A BAD REVIEW OF A RESTAURANT?

👋 Before you go

Online retailer Wayfair has left customers bewildered after reportedly delivering a chair with a mere two legs. The company’s alleged response?

A demand for “proof” that the other two legs are missing .

On April 26, TikTok duo Safina and Tahoor shared a short clip under their handle @safina.and.tahoor. Their video, which captures the absurdity of the situation has since gone viral. It’s so far accumulated over 8.4 million views.

The video begins with an on-screen caption: “Wayfair delivered this chair with 2 missing legs and wanted proof that we didn’t have the legs.” Safina is holding the camera, struggling to contain her laughter.

The camera first captures an empty cardboard box. As it pans further, the two-legged chair comes into frame, accompanied by Tahoor.

Tahoor is scratching his head. He then sarcastically lifts a nearby blanket as if he’s trying to prove the missing legs aren’t there .

