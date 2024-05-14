‘The coolest gift’: Kim Kardashian’s son Psalm receives kid-sized Cybertruck for his fifth birthday

Kim Kardashian owns a $100,000 Cybertruck and she wants you to know about it. And who could blame her? These models of modern automotive design have revolutionized the concept of “self-awareness.”

But why should only the adult members of the Jenner-Kardashian clan enjoy such a luxury? Why should anyone have to wait to get a “driver’s permit” to get themselves behind the wheel of that rolling personality flaw? It ain’t fair, I tells ya! Kids should be born into Cybertrucks, I say. Make Cybertruck cribs!

Thankfully, grandmama Kris Jenner has extended her trademark generosity to help make such utopian youth a reality. As Kim posted on her Instagram, youngest son Psalm’s fifth birthday was marked with a kingly gift from Jenner: a child-sized Cybertruck.

“Thank you mom Kris Jenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his birthday, a Baby Cyber Truck!” gushed Kim in the post. And it truly is the coolest gift. It’s like Power Wheels for future bullies!

Psalm looks to be having fun though, so that’s good:

Though I have to admit, the kid model is actually an improvement on the real thing, as it forces drivers to reveal themselves to the outside world. No cozy refuge of hiding behind tinted windows, guy, time to own up!

What did you get for your fifth birthday? It probably wasn’t this cool.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.