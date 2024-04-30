‘Like why would someone lie about that’: Wayfair delivers chair with 2 missing legs. Customers can’t believe company’s response

Online retailer Wayfair has left customers bewildered after reportedly delivering a chair with a mere two legs. The company’s alleged response? A demand for “proof” that the other two legs are missing.

On April 26, TikTok duo Safina and Tahoor shared a short clip under their handle @safina.and.tahoor. Their video, which captures the absurdity of the situation has since gone viral. It’s so far accumulated over 8.4 million views.

The video begins with an on-screen caption: “Wayfair delivered this chair with 2 missing legs and wanted proof that we didn’t have the legs.” Safina is holding the camera, struggling to contain her laughter.

The camera first captures an empty cardboard box. As it pans further, the two-legged chair comes into frame, accompanied by Tahoor. Tahoor is scratching his head. He then sarcastically lifts a nearby blanket as if he’s trying to prove the missing legs aren’t there.

In the comments section, viewers had lots to say about Wayfair.

“Wayfair sent me a desk with 4 legs that bent the same way. They asked me to prove it so I filmed a video of the desk just falling over,” one commenter wrote.

“Like why would someone lie about that,” a second added.

“How do you give proof of NOT having something?!” a third questioned.

“This happened to us and I sent so many pictures of nothing,” another shared.

Wayfair has a pattern of requesting proof

This isn’t the first time that Wayfair’s made a peculiar request for “proof” that items are missing or dysfunctional. Back in November, a TikToker complained about having to film an “idiotic video” for the retailer after they allegedly sent her a chair that wasn’t working properly.

In previous Daily Dot coverage, a customer voiced dissatisfaction after feeling “catfished” by the online retailer, having spent over $1,000 on a couch that failed to meet expectations.

However, this might be a problem of the past as Wayfair is set to open its first physical store in what appears to be a shift in strategy. According to CNN, “The large-format store, clocking in at 150,000 square feet and located in Edens Plaza in Wilmette, Illinois, will open to shoppers on May 23.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Safina and Tahoor via TikTok comment and to Wayfair via its press email.

