‘He sent me a Google Calendar invite’: Customer says restaurant owner wants to fight him for leaving a bad review

It isn’t uncommon for restaurant owners to respond to negative reviews online these days. Sometimes that means apologizing for the issue and trying to save face, other times, things get a little dicier. But a TikToker recently claimed his own negative review led to something wholly unexpected—the owner of a restaurant sending him an invitation to a smackdown.

Adam (@adamjuvs) says he and his friend recently stopped by a new restaurant in town that had 4.3 stars from seven Google reviews. They didn’t have a great impression when they walked in, and when they actually got their food, they found it to be inedible.

“We’re not confrontational people, so we just asked the waiter, ‘Can we get our check?'” he recalls in the clip. When the waiter pointed out they hadn’t touched their food, they just claimed that they hadn’t been very hungry.

Rather than that being the end of things, Adam says a “6 foot 8, 350 pound NFL linebacker” came out from the back to ask why they didn’t like his cooking. He reportedly went into a lengthy rant about how he had a vision for this restaurant while he was in jail and opened it up three months prior and “he’s had no complaints since.”

“The fact that no one’s complained in the past three months is probably the fact that you look like Black Thanos. One snap and they’re gone to the Shadow Realm,” Adam jokes.

Adam described an escalating back-and-forth between them that sounds as if it could have ended in a fight right then and there, but the TikToker backed down. Instead, he took the more common route and posted an account of his experience on Google Reviews.

Within a couple of hours, he says the owner had publicly replied, asking Adam to email him so he could send him a gift card to make up for what went down. Adam shared his email, then received an alleged response from the restaurant owner: “I’m not giving you shit!!! Keep your shitty reviews to yourself.”

Then, Adam says the owner followed up at 3:46 am with a Google Calendar invite for “Parking Lot Beatdown Session @ Fri Apr 26, 2024 9:30pm – 10:30pm (EDT),” with an additional description of “Food will be served, knuckle sandwitches [sic].”

Adam declined to name the restaurant in question, so his account hasn’t been verified (the Daily Dot has reached out to him via TikTok comment for more information). But viewers were equal parts horrified and amused at how he claims this all played out regardless.

“Google calendar invite to a beatdown is the funniest possible thing he couldve done,” wrote one commenter.

“The way he honey potted you to get ur email then sent u a calendar invite is next level,” another agreed.

A further viewer joked, “He about to give you 5 stars but they’ll be circling around your head.”

In a follow-up video, Adam shares that the owner emailed him again, sending a link to a YouTube video about making funeral arrangements and suggesting he bring a shovel.

“I can’t tell if he’s joking or not,” he admits, “but at the same time, I’m genuinely scared for my life. I’m going to contact his parole officer.”

It’s unclear whether the TikToker actually followed through with that or not, although it does appear he skipped out on swinging by the parking lot for those knuckle sandwiches.

