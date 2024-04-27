“When they pull up to the speaker and hit you with the ‘HELLO?!'”: Dunkin’ worker shares her worst drive-thru customer pet peeves

Keosha (@keoshakraze) has previously gone TikTok viral sharing her pet peeves from Dunkin’ customers and now she has a second batch of gripes that have viewers nodding their heads in agreement.

“I’m just finna do a quick part two of things that make my a*s itch working in the drive-thru!” she says, smacking her hands together as she screams into the camera.

The Dunkin’ worker continues, “So we all come in and y’all get to picking these donuts, y’all just don’t see the labels, right?”

She complains about customers who don’t read the item labels and instead point at the donut they want.

“Use your eyes to read so you can use your mouth to speak!” she rants.

Another problem she has with shoppers is when they ask to list off the “little munchkins” they have.

“OK we got this, this, this, this, and this,” she reenacts telling the customer, to which they reply, “‘Oh so you guys don’t have cinnamon?'”

“Baby, I ain’t say sh*t about no cinnamon, did I?” she responds.

The TikToker, seemingly still fired up, talks about a specific encounter with a cop where he expected his mobile order to be ready one minute after he placed it.

Another gripe? Patrons who aren’t so adept at judging the pace of a conversation.

“Or them customers that be cutting you off,” she gives the example of listing out the items the customer has requested when suddenly they interrupt her to add a new item.

“Like, d*mn can I, can I get it out first?” she says.

Her last pet peeve is when customers ignore her greeting and immediately launch into saying their order.

Judging by the comments, she isn’t the only food service employee who’s had issues with customers who aren’t well-versed in conversational decorum.

“As a barista the ‘hi how are you’ ‘LARGE ICED LATTE’ ‘okay hi yo you too,'” one person wrote.

Another Dunkin’ employee wrote that they also have problems with indecisive donut orders from patrons: “Especially when they wanna pick doughnuts out at drive thru but don’t know what we have… like come inside.”

According to one TikToker, there is an implied behavior customers should adhere to when they are visiting the drive-thru.

“Listen when they say ‘Hellooooooooo’ or ‘I want a……’ at the speaker and I haven’t greeted them I be ready to throw hands,” they wrote.

“Or… what kind of bagels / doughnuts you have?? WELL…. IN BRIGHT LETTERS… they are listed above BUT I will read off the ones we have lol,” someone else wrote, referring again to frustrating donut orders they often receive from guests.

Another user on the app wrote, “Or the ones who don’t wanna speak up and then get mad when they’re asked to speak up. Like sorry I don’t wanna get the order wrong.”

“When they hit you with that ‘uuuuuuuuhhhmmmm’ after staring at the menu for 5 minutes like my drive thru times are suffering,” someone else wrote.

Mashed previously penned an article about the particular stresses of working at Dunkin’, highlighting how the high-volume business model, combined with the fast-paced environment, led some folks to claim that they couldn’t “stand working at Dunkin.'”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keosha via TikTok comment and Dunkin’ via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.