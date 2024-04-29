‘I want a refund’: McDonald’s customer earns enough points for a free McChicken but learns the hard way just how expensive cheese slices are

Blame inflation or premiumization, but no matter the reason, prices around the United States are going up. Across the country, Americans are finding that living life is significantly more expensive than it used to be. Everything from groceries to car insurance premiums has gone up in price—and if you’re someone who enjoys going out to eat, you’ve more than likely noticed a significant increase in the price you’re paying by the time the server brings the bill.

One area where this has been felt most strongly is fast food. Fast food customers have noted that their favorite chains are now almost as, if not more expensive than, sit-down restaurants. Now, another internet user has sparked discussion after revealing what she says was an unreasonable charge while ordering.

In a clip posted to her TikTok page, user Marinda Gaston (@marindagaston) says she bought a McChicken from McDonald’s using points on the McDonald’s app. However, when she added more to the item, she was startled by just how much a simple customization cost.

“I wanted it plain, add two pieces of cheese,” she explains. “I’m fully aware that the cheese is gonna cost more. Okay, well they tell me my total is $1.94. I’m like, what?”

When Gaston got to the window, she asked about the nearly $2 cost.

“She looks at it, and she’s like, ‘Oh, well, I see what they did. You wanted extra cheese,’” Gaston recalls. “I said, ‘Yeah, I wanted two pieces of cheese.’ She says, ‘It’s 89 cents per piece of cheese.’ I said, ‘You’re kidding.’”

While Gaston ended up paying for the cheese, she described the price as “ridiculous” and wrote in a comment that she will not be going to McDonald’s again anytime soon.

“I can buy a whole pack of cheese at the store for that,” she states in the clip. “McDonald’s, do better.”

Commenters shared in Gaston’s shock and annoyance.

“I added tomato (so tiny) and I was blown away on how much they charge for something extra on it,” recounted a user. “Never again.”

“But they don’t take any money off if you don’t want the cheese, or lettuce or mayo etc.,” observed another.

“All restaurants are charging more now for extra things,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Gaston via TikTok comment.

