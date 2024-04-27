We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Sen. Mitt Romney taking a dig at Trump amid his hush money trial, a shopper recounting how she was followed into a Costco parking lot , a nightmare of a scam story, and a customer walking into a restaurant only to have their order taken by someone on Zoom .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) took a dig at former President Donald Trump while dismissing claims that Trump did not have an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

A TikTok creator posted a viral video saying she was followed into a Costco parking lot by a random van . She urges viewers to be more aware of their surroundings.

A woman revealed that her roommate was tricked out of $3,000 by a scammer posing as Chase Bank, and Chase deleted the fraud claim afterward.

In the comments section, users cracked jokes and expressed dismay at the tipping prompt .

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Uno Reverse Card

💰 This new Kia car buyer learned the hard way that demanding particular options for a vehicle can often pigeonhole you into a high monthly payment .

💨 One expert went viral for sharing the correct way to apply perfume —you’re probably doing it wrong.

🏠 A property management company is in the hot seat after a former tenant used social media to share a poor review of its services .

💇 This Ulta customer shared why you should never get your haircut there by posting the results of her haircut.

🚘 A woman says car insurance is a “scam” after figuring out what she calls the “fine print” on her policy .

🥃 Every new job has its own learning curve. When you mix in a whole lot of lingo and even more alcohol, though, that curve can get pretty steep for new bartenders.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox ?

👋 Before you go

If you’ve ever gulped down a grape or two at your local grocer, or perhaps snuck a piece of candy at a corner store without paying, you might want to think twice about that behavior if you plan on shopping at Walmart.

One TikToker is claiming that she got popped for popping popcorn chicken into her mouth at Walmart without paying for it first and is warning others that “Walmart DO NOT play” when it comes to any kind of shoplifting.

TikToker Alexi (@alexi.marie) alleges that a bit of forgetfulness at Walmart got her picture put into the store’s loss prevention system—and may have resulted in a narrow brush with the law during another recent trip to the popular retail chain.