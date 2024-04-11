‘This is actually FIRE advice’: Expert shares correct way to apply perfume—you’re probably doing it wrong

Sydney Sweeney is getting flamed online for how she puts on her perfume. This expert says she’s doing everything right except for one small thing.

The breakout star is the new face of Armani Beauty’s My Way perfume. That also means she’s been doing extensive promo for the brand and product over the last year, including sharing exactly how she applies her signature scent.

In the video, which has been reposted on TikTok, Sweeney says she “showers” herself in perfume, applying it to her neck, armpits, and the back of her ankles.

But now people are coming for Sweeney for her “weird” scent placements.

“Sydney sweeney could breathe and people would have a problem w the way she did it,” a commenter wrote.

This former perfume salesperson gave her perspective on Sweeney’s perfume placements in a TikTok that has gone incredibly viral with more than 7 million views and thousands of comments.

In the video, Kennedy (@soswagkenny) explains how to actually apply your perfume and why this is the best way to get a long-lasting scent throughout the day.

“The way she is applying it is correct. You want to hit at least three contact points, and I mean, that’s just if you want the scent to stick,” Kennedy says.

She starts by applying her perfume on her wrists (which Sweeney also did), but unlike Sweeney, she doesn’t rub the scent between her wrists.

“You’re not gonna rub it in because that eradicates the base note. So you’re just gonna let it dry down,” Kennedy explains.

She also says you can apply it behind your ears, the middle of the chest, the stomach, the back of the knees, or the insides of your arms. These are all heat points and that warmth will help release the scent as the day (or night) goes on.

One major no-no Kennedy points out is spraying perfume on your clothes.

“The reason why perfume smells so good on the individual and smells different on everybody is because it mixes with your skin’s pH and your skin chemistry. So when you spray it on your clothes it’s gonna smell worse,” Kennedy says.

Instead, you should spray a cheaper body mist on your clothes that has similar top notes to the perfume you’re using on your body.

Everything Kennedy said is spot on, as confirmed by various articles, including this one from Vogue featuring an award-winning perfumer.

People in the comments section backed Kennedy up.

“This is actually FIRE advice,” the top comment read.

“You just taught me so much in like 30 seconds, and as someone who has a crippling fear of smelling bad, thank you very much,” a person said.

“Thank you for informing! What I learned from this is to use expensive perfumes on my skins contact points & use body mists on my clothes only,” another chimed in.

