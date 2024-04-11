‘I’m canceling this month!’: Geico customer says car insurance is a ‘scam’ after figuring out the ‘fine print’

A woman says car insurance is a “scam” after figuring out what she calls the “fine print” on her policy.

TikTok user Ayrial (@ayrial.dan) posted the video, which has already amassed 1.2 million views, on Tuesday from her vehicle. “Car insurance is a scam,” she says in the video, explaining that she is currently a Geico customer. In the video’s text overlay she writes: “I’m canceling this month!”

For the past three months, Ayrial says her bill came out to $129. “Next month, it’s talking about $202,” she says. “$202 where? So I’m calling, right? Because June—it’s talking about some $160.”

Ayrial says she called Geico and was told by the representative that the increase happened due to her performance in its DriveEasy program. An app installed on your phone monitors your driving data behavior data and uses that to calculate your driving score. That score determines the discount on your policy.

“I said, ‘Ma’am, I saw that,’” Ayrial says. “‘Question. Every time I get in the car with somebody, I have to switch it to being a passenger?’ She said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ I said, ‘No, ma’am. That’s extra work for me. I don’t understand.’”

Ayrial says, “So, yeah, you have to change it every time you get in the car with somebody. Because if they can’t drive, it shows up on your score. I didn’t read all that. I don’t read fine print. I’m not a lawyer. Don’t claim to be. But, baby, that’s a huge increase.”

The representative told Ayrial that the driver score can impact her bill, Ayrial says. “I don’t like that. Give me a base pay and that’s what I pay,” Ayrial says. “If I’m not in an accident, it shouldn’t be extra. That’s like when you’re sick you pay extra for health insurance. I’m not sick.”

The video has racked up more than 4,800 comments. Users are largely in agreement with Ayrial.

As one viewer put it: “I HAAAAATTTTTEEEE CAR INSURANCE!!!!!”

Someone said they’ve already canceled a policy for this reason. “I was literally paying $100 & all of sudden it went up to $230??? i was like huh??? cancelled my policy real quick,” they wrote.

Another user wrote, “So we all looking for car insurance … this is crazy !!”

A couple of users suggested customers should get a refund at the end of the year if they don’t file any claims. “This whole insurance thing wouldn’t be so bad if you at least got back 50% at the end of the year if you don’t file a claim,” wrote one user.

Increased car insurance prices are real, and they are a hot topic of discussion on TikTok and around the internet. In March, one man said his insurance went up to more than $300 per month, and viewers in the comments expressed dismay at the state of the market. That phenomenon doesn’t appear to be going away any time soon. According to March Consumer Price Index figures cited in Forbes, car insurance premiums rose 22.2% over the last year.

