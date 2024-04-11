‘Definitely looking to seek legal counsel’: Tenant issues warning about her property management company. It has apartments all over the country

A property management company is in the hot seat after a former tenant used social media to share a poor review of its services.

The viral call out by TikTok user B. (@intellectwithab) was viewed over 323,000 times and racked up over 18,300 likes as of publication.

“Greystar is by far one of the worst property management companies that I’ve ever encountered,” she began in the clip.

The woman said she experienced unprofessionalism and incompetence while doing business with the company. She even called the company “unethical.”

“It’s absurd that they are able to operate in that fashion,” she continued.

She then offered up her backstory and some context.

“In my first thirty days of signing a 15-month lease at a Greystar property, I was ready to break my lease,” she said.

B. complained that the company failed to enforce its own rules and left renters with no recourse when others failed to adhere to them. Chief among her complaints, the TikToker said that other people often parked in her reserved parking spot. She also said pet waste was always left in the property’s grass, the walls in her apartment were too thin, and important security features were left broken.

“The gate was always broken, so safety was at risk,” she said.

The woman also alleged that multiple fights broke out on the property and that management often failed to communicate properly with tenants.

However, she continued to describe two specific experiences that prompted her to address the company on social media.

In the first experience, she described a time when her building was without electricity for a week because of lightning. She was especially upset that the management company seemed to not care about the inconvenience.

“No compensation from management,” she said. “No hotel reimbursement.”

B. said the situation was especially traumatic because she experienced a miscarriage shortly after not having electricity.

Eventually, she decided to move out, and that’s when she said things went further downhill.

“Today, we get a summary of our move-out charges,” she said. “And we are fraudulently being charged for a reletting fee, alongside prorated rent charges after our lease had already ended.”

The TikToker said she kept her paperwork. Still, she wondered why the company couldn’t get its act together.

“Greystar, please count your days,” she concluded her video.

Greystar is a property management company that boasts over 857,400 property rentals across the globe. The company also operates in a multitude of states in the U.S.

The Daily Dot reached out to Greystar via a contact form.

In the comments section of her video, many supported B. and called out other allegedly poorly run management companies.

“CALL THEM OUT!” user Lisa wrote. “American Landmark too. Straight dookie. Their corporate phone number doesn’t even connect to anyone.”

“Agreed! My lease is up in 45 days and they are part of the reason I won’t be renewing,” user Chass_ wrote.

“& Greystar apartments amenities need to be updated so bad. everything is out of date!” another viewer added.

In a follow-up video, the renter said she disputed “fraudulent move-out charges” that totaled $1,700 and received an updated balance from the company.

“That balance reflects $164.11. What a drastic change,” she said. “But even that is still wrong.”

She advised renters to thoroughly look into any bills that management companies try to stick them with.

The Daily Dot reached out to B. via email for more information.

