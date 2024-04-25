‘Why did it ask for a tip PLEASE’: Customer walks into restaurant. The server takes their order remotely via Zoom

TikTok user @foodbabyny is a food account that promises to show the “Best food in NY with the cutest babies in NY.” Recently, @foodbabyny made a visit to Sansan Chicken and noted a technological advancement in the restaurant’s ordering system: The cashier is working remotely and taking orders via Zoom.

The video, posted on April 11, has amassed 132,000 views as of Wednesday morning. The text overlay reads, “Hacking into the new chicken restaurant where you order on Zoom.”

As @foodbabyny walks up to the register, they are greeted by a tablet and a monitor displaying a woman with a headset. She is clearly reporting to work via Zoom call. “Hey, welcome to Sansan Chicken,” she says. “How are you?”

Other than being remote, the transaction is not your average takeout counter experience. @foodbabyny orders the meal, and the items show up listed on the tablet screen. The server confirms @foodbabyny’s total and asks if they’ll be paying by card. “Card, yes,” @foodbabyny says.

Then @foodbabyny inserts their debit card and is prompted on the monitor to leave a tip, which it appears @foodbabyny might’ve done accidentally.

The video continues with a closeup of the monitor. The monitor shows that @foodbabyny and friends have somehow managed to join Sansan Chicken’s Zoom call. “I feel like I’m at work,” one of the crew says. Then the server awkwardly asks, “Are you guys vlogging or something?”

“This could’ve been an email,” @foodbabyny quips in the caption.

In the comments section, users cracked jokes and expressed dismay at the tipping prompt.

One user joked, “Business casual zoom cashier.”

A second user said, “DYING that you joined the meeting.”

One user asked, “Why did it ask for a tip PLEASE.”

Another questioned, “what happens when you pay cash.”

Who are these virtual cashiers?

According to the New York Times, the Sansan staffer is actually one of 12 virtual dining assistants taking orders in New York City from their homes in the Philippines. A company called Happy Cashier is running the service, which pays these “assistants” $3 per hour to do everything from greeting customers to coordinating delivery orders. They can even take phone calls and manage the businesses’ review pages online. The biggest difference between them and a regular restaurant cashier is that they are physically unable to take cash payments.

The Daily Dot reached out to @foodbabyny via TikTok direct message for comment. The Happy Cashier website is currently down for maintenance.

