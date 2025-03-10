Newsletter: 🤬 Dems boldly take on Trump… with a curse word

Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: Democrats’ cringe clapback to Trump, Luigi Mangione fans reacting to a rumored adult video , a dog who helped save its owner from a fire, and one woman’s harrowing Uber story .

After that, Mikael has a new “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“Did DOGE eliminate Democrats script writers?” joked an X user.

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

🤳 X GETS X-RATED

Luigi Mangione stans proudly offer to fact-check rumors he filmed himself

Social media users had a blast joking about their reactions to the supposed sex tape.

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

This woman’s dog is basically a first responder.

➤ READ MORE

Is Uber safety a growing concern?

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Gene Hackman is the latest dead celebrity dragged into internet misinfo

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💵 Tipping culture has become more confusing than ever—this woman is here to clear some things up.

Advertisement

🎨 One woman is shouting out a Home Depot worker for helping her match years-old paint with an app.

🍹 A woman has an awkward experience at a casino bar when the bartender assumed she was pregnant and served her virgin drinks all night.

🚰 Should you stop paying for bottled water at the gas station? One money-saving expert says so.

💄 If you’re a fan of Sephora, you’re in luck—the cosmetics store gifts you with an item for your birthday.

Advertisement

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators—and AI is making it worse.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

Advertisement

HAVE YOU EVER HAD A WEIRD EXPERIENCE IN AN UBER OR LYFT?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🎶 Now Playing: “Lil’ Ghetto Boy” by Dr. Dre 🎶