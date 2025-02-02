‘Tell their manager. She has no right to trick you’: Woman tries to order alcohol at the bar. Then the bartender steps in



A woman has an awkward experience at a casino bar when the bartender assumes she is pregnant and serves her virgin drinks all night.

In a TikTok with over 33,400 views, content creator Magdalena Roselle Lover (@magdalena.tiktok.com) shares the encounter and what she calls “big girl problems.”

The video shows Lover sitting at the bar as the bartender comes over and serves her a bloody mary. But the drink isn’t exactly what Lover ordered.

“When the bartender assumes you are pregnant and is serving you virgin drinks all night,” Lover writes in the on-screen caption, followed by crying emojis.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers were shocked by the bartender’s presumptuousness. Some encouraged Lover to demand a refund or seek legal help.

“You could actually sue for discrimination…even if you were pregnant they cannot deny you service,” one viewer offered.

“I would sue! That’s illegal. I don’t agree with drinking while pregnant but it’s still against the law,” a second viewer opined.

“You should have gotten her fired because who does she think she is?” came a third reaction.

“Tell their manager. She has no right to trick you into buying a drink you didn’t order. Also was she charging you for an alcoholic drink? AND she has no business thinking she knows best for the customer,” a fourth person wrote.

Lover revealed in the comments that she was refunded 100% of the money she spent on drinks and additionally was given playing money for the casino.

Is it illegal in the United States to drink while pregnant?

Despite the well-documented health risks of drinking while pregnant, there are currently no federal laws that restrict pregnant people from consuming alcohol.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), 20 states have legal provisions that may define alcohol use by a pregnant person as a form of child abuse. This includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, Rhode Island, North Dakota, and others.

Can bartenders deny service to pregnant people?

Bartenders cannot legally deny service to pregnant people on the basis of their pregnancy. In fact, in 2016, updated guidelines of the New York City Human Rights Law made it illegal to refuse to serve a pregnant person alcohol on the basis of their pregnancy. The new guidelines hold that denying an expectant mother alcohol service (as well as entry to a club or bar) is a form of discrimination.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Magdalena Roselle Lover via TikTok direct message for more information.

