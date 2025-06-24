“Girls can’t do anything”: Man allegedly stabs at least a dozen young women with syringe at music festival in France

A man allegedly stabbed a dozen women with a syringe at a popular French music festival, leading to their hospitalization after the attack on Saturday, June 21.

What happened during the festival syringe attack?

According to an Instagram post by Metz Mayor François Grosdidier, a festival-goer called the police to the Fêtes de la Musique. They claimed that there was a “syringe attack.”

First responders transported over a dozen women and girls between the ages of 14 and 20 to the hospital. First responders did not report whether the victims were injected with a substance or not.

One suspect, found via video footage, was reported to the Criminal Unit for the Prevention of Drugs and Drug Abuse and arrested. However, no syringes were found on his person, PEOPLE reported.

How did social media react?

Redditors reacted to the syringe attack in the subreddit r/Fauxmoi. Many lamented that male attackers make events unsafe for women attendees.

“That’s f*cking terrifying. Girls can’t do anything without fearing for our lives,” one wrote.

“Nighttime should be safer for women. And attacks like these are the number one reasons that women are blocked from enjoying parties and the nighttime when we have a right to enjoy ourselves damn it!” another said.

“A bear wouldn’t do this sh*t,” a third commented, referencing the viral 2024 “Bear vs. Man” debate on women’s safety.

Others shared their own experiences with “syringe attacks” at events.

“My friend and I were both jabbed by a needle (as confirmed by the ER doctor) when we were out at a club one night. We weren’t drugged, but needing to get a plasma transfusion that night + a year of bloodwork every 3 months to make sure we didn’t have any diseases was a very real and traumatizing experience,” one wrote.

“My friend and I were at a club and we both got randomly stabbed in the thigh by a needle. Rushed to the hospital as we didn’t know whether we had something injected into us. But thankfully we didn’t,” another shared.



