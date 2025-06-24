“I was expecting to hate it”: Benson Boone now has his own Crumbl Cookie. Here’s what fans think about it

Singer and TikToker Benson Boone partnered with the much-loved yet controversial Crumbl Cookie for a limited-time “Moonbeam” treat. What did fans really think about the dessert?

What’s in Benson Boone’s Crumbl Cookie?

The Moonbeam cookie, which is available until June 28, started with a chocolate cookie base with cookies-and-cream chunks.

Crumbl topped the cookie with a lemon, berry, and marshmallow cream, a white chocolate drizzle, and cookie crumbles.

What do fans think of the cookie?

Redditors who tried the Benson Boone Crumbl cookie shared mixed reviews on the r/CrumblCookies subreddit.

Some said they loved the flavorful collaboration.

“Get it. It was amazing. The lemon made it refreshing, and the cookies and cream-based really matched well with all the flavors,” one wrote.

“The lemon and berry flavors aren’t mixed together. They’re mild so they pair well with the marshmallow and chocolate cookie base. When I first bit into the blue part, it tasted more like a soft Oreo. The yellow tastes like lemon, purple is berry, and blue tastes like marshmallow,” another said.

“TBH i didnt taste any lemon or berry but it was really good,” a third noted.

Other fans of the cookie chain said they were underwhelmed.

“Honestly, I grabbed a mini to try it out of PURE curiosity as someone who’s really not a huge huge fan of the white drop buttercream as a whole in general anyway. I was pleasantly surprised,” a commenter said. “The lemon is good, the marshmallow is DEFINITELY really sweet, definitely not my favourite flavour. But that purple berry white drop??? I need that, in a bucket, with a spoon, IMMEDIATELY !!!!”

“It was nasty,” another commented.

“The lemon and berry flavors were very mild. The frostings were soo sweet though,” a third added.



