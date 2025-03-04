Right-wingers are mocking Democratic senators for posting nearly identical videos criticizing President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
On Tuesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) all railed against Trump and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency slashing government funding—while using nearly identical wording.
While the videos had minor variances between them, they all appeared to follow the same script, with each beginning “sh*t that ain’t true” in response to a campaign clip of Trump pledging to bring prices down on Day One.
The lawmakers went on to counter that prices are up—not down—and that Trump meanwhile has pardoned criminals who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
They then all rebuked Musk for taking a “chainsaw” to government programs and giving him access to sensitive data such as Americans’ Social Security numbers, tax returns, and healthcare bills.
The senators called out funding cuts affecting things like cancer research and payments to family farmers before concluding that Trump and Musk’s moves were solely motivated to provide more tax breaks to billionaires.
The apparently coordinated messages did not go unnoticed and quickly prompted mockery from critics.
“It’s all fake and staged. This act doesn’t work anymore. Sad!” swiped right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who posted a video comparing the three of the posts side by side.
“Can’t someone be bothered to write three speeches? This is just lazy,” quipped Musk in response to Kirk’s post.
“Performative gaslighting,” decried another X account.
“Did DOGE eliminate Democrats script writers?” joked someone else.
“They’re multiplying!!! This is like attack of the clones,” mocked someone else in response to a post comparing the five clips.
“Hmmm so authentic and from the hearts,” jabbed another commenter.
In another post mocking the videos, Musk asked: “Who is writing the words that the puppets speak? That’s the real question.”
That dig prompted a response from Booker, who countered: “Facts don’t care about your feelings, Elon.”
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.