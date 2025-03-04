Right-wingers are mocking Democratic senators for posting nearly identical videos criticizing President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

On Tuesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) all railed against Trump and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency slashing government funding—while using nearly identical wording.

While the videos had minor variances between them, they all appeared to follow the same script, with each beginning “sh*t that ain’t true” in response to a campaign clip of Trump pledging to bring prices down on Day One.

Donald Trump promised to start lowering prices on DAY ONE of his presidency.



He’s already broken that promise and he’s making life worse for American families.



Trump’s agenda:

Billionaires win.

Families lose.



Democrats are fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/SGkuVqFhCe — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 4, 2025

Trump promised to lower prices on day one, but costs have only gone up. pic.twitter.com/noe2uwKeTG — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 4, 2025

Trump promised he’d lower costs on day one.



It’s just more sh*t that ain’t true.



Trump, Musk, and the GOP have done nothing while prices have risen and the economy has slowed.



From pardoning violent felons who attacked police to proposing a budget that would gut Medicaid,… pic.twitter.com/Iq3bYk49uW — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 4, 2025

The lawmakers went on to counter that prices are up—not down—and that Trump meanwhile has pardoned criminals who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

They then all rebuked Musk for taking a “chainsaw” to government programs and giving him access to sensitive data such as Americans’ Social Security numbers, tax returns, and healthcare bills.

The senators called out funding cuts affecting things like cancer research and payments to family farmers before concluding that Trump and Musk’s moves were solely motivated to provide more tax breaks to billionaires.

The apparently coordinated messages did not go unnoticed and quickly prompted mockery from critics.

“It’s all fake and staged. This act doesn’t work anymore. Sad!” swiped right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who posted a video comparing the three of the posts side by side.

It’s all fake and staged. This act doesn’t work anymore. Sad! pic.twitter.com/RMA0qrQWr1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 4, 2025

“Can’t someone be bothered to write three speeches? This is just lazy,” quipped Musk in response to Kirk’s post.

“Performative gaslighting,” decried another X account.

“Did DOGE eliminate Democrats script writers?” joked someone else.

“They’re multiplying!!! This is like attack of the clones,” mocked someone else in response to a post comparing the five clips.

They’re multiplying!!!



This is like attack of the clones 💀 — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) March 4, 2025

“Hmmm so authentic and from the hearts,” jabbed another commenter.

In another post mocking the videos, Musk asked: “Who is writing the words that the puppets speak? That’s the real question.”

That dig prompted a response from Booker, who countered: “Facts don’t care about your feelings, Elon.”

