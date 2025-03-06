‘The dog’s been watching Paw Patrol’: Woman starts kitchen fire. Then her dog brings her something shocking

A dog owner filmed her Border Collie service dog bringing her tools to assist her after a stovetop fire broke out.

Featured Video

TikTok user Jamie Simpson (@embracingecho) documents her life with her two service dogs, Echo and Everest, for her 166,000 followers.

“Watch me almost burn my [parents’] house to the ground,” she wrote in the text overlay of a viral TikTok. The clip now has 7.9 million views.

The content creator is in the kitchen, attempting to cook something in a pot on the stove. The smoke coming out of the pot rapidly transforms into a fire.

Advertisement

“Oh, my gosh!” Simpson repeats frantically.

Echo seems to quickly realize what’s going on and runs off to fetch Simpson a water bowl.

“Thank you,” Simpson tells Echo before throwing the bowl on the flames. She then grabs a pan to fully smother the fire.

But the heroic pup doesn’t stop at the dog bowl. Echo then opens the fridge to retrieve a water bottle for Simpson.

Advertisement

“You’re so smart, Echo!” she praises.

Round of applause for Echo

Viewers applauded Echo’s quick thinking and actions.

“Girl you better put the dog as your emergency contact,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“The [dog’s] been watching paw patrol,” another said.

However, many also noted that one shouldn’t use water to put out a grease fire. “Ok listen. Yes. The dog is awesome. But also, it seems nobody in the comment sections knows NOT to put water on a grease fire,” one user remarked.

How to safely put out a grease fire

Simpson did the right thing by covering the grease fire. Since fire is fueled by oxygen, cutting that off is a quick way to put it out. Here are the steps from Fire Rescue on how to put out a grease fire:

Advertisement

First, cover the flame with a metal pan or baking sheet.

Next, turn off the heat source and let it cool.

Once cooled, you can remove the lid.

If the fire is small, you can use baking soda. Never use water because it only causes the oil flames to grow.

Why are Border Collies so smart?

Echo appears to be a Border Collie. This dog breed is considered to be one of the most intelligent. Their intelligence level is similar to that of a 4-year-old human’s. These dogs are reportedly quick learners and can memorize many words and commands. According to Spruce Pets, they can perform almost any job given. Because Border Collies enjoy working and have the ability to learn tasks fast, they make great service dogs.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Simpson via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.