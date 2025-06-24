Travel influencer falls inside Mount Rinjani, an active volcano

Twenty-six-year-old travel influencer Juliana Marins fell inside Mount Rinjani, an active volcano in Indonesia, early Saturday morning.

Rescue operations have been underway since then, but complications related to the terrain and weather have hindered them, causing rescuers to retreat at least once. Rescuers have been utilizing drone footage to locate the Brazilian tourist’s whereabouts, which have reportedly also changed one time. Other conditions, such as extreme terrain and heavy fog, have further complicated rescue efforts.

Marins was on a group hike when she fell, landing near the volcano’s crater, according to the New York Post. The group was headed to Mount Rinjani’s peak, a news release from the Gunung Rinjani National Park said, per People.

Rescuers reportedly heard Marins call out for help on Saturday, and drone footage was used to locate her. But when rescuers eventually descended to where they thought she was, they could no longer see or hear her, Mount Rinjani park authorities said, per the BBC. It was later discovered—through additional drone footage—that she was no longer at that location. She is now further down the volcano, according to the Post. It is believed her change of location is the result of another fall.

Her family’s pleas

Marins’ family has been unhappy with the rescue efforts and publicly pleaded for help on Instagram. “A WHOLE DAY and they had advanced only 250m below, they were 350m away from Juliana and they retreated. WE NEED HELP, WE NEED THE RESCUE TO REACH JULIANA URGENTLY!” her family wrote on Instagram, per People.

The family is also reportedly upset that the trail Marins was on when she fell remains open.

“While Juliana is NEEDING HELP! We don’t know the state of her health! She still has no water, food, or warm clothes for three days,” the family also wrote, per the Post.

While rescuers haven’t been able to safely extract Marins, they have since been able to get food and water to her.

“Really hard” hike

Two people who were hiking with Marins spoke with Brazilian TV network Globo. According to their interviews, which were reported on by the BBC, the hike was tricky due to the weather.

One of the hikers called it “really hard.” “It was so cold. It was really, really tough,” they said, according to the BBC.

The other said that “it was really early, before sunrise, in bad visibility conditions with just a simple lantern to light up the terrain, which was difficult and slippery.”

Marins shares content of her travels to her Instagram page, where she has 88,000 followers. According to the Post, her following has only grown since her fall.

