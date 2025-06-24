“Everything I ever dreamed of and more!!”: Shake Shack’s viral Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is finally back nationwide

Shake Shack is bringing back its Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake nationwide, and fans are losing it online.

Earlier this year, the beloved burger chain dropped a shake inspired by the viral “Can’t Get Knafeh of It” Dubai chocolate bar. Food TikToker @mariavehera257 posted a video of her eating the gooey chocolate bar in December 2023, where it gained over 7 million likes and 130.1 million views.

While the initial U.S. release of the popular shake happened starting April 7, 2025, there was a catch. It was only available at a few select locations in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, with a strict 25-per-day limit. Unsurprisingly, it sold out almost instantly. Now, after seeing overwhelming demand, Shake Shack is scaling up the release. Starting June 24, 2025, the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake will hit Shake Shack locations nationwide for a limited time.

Although the initial drop was limited, the buzz never slowed. TikTokers, food bloggers, and dessert lovers alike praised its complex, nutty sweetness and that now-famous “crack” of the chocolate shell.

What’s in Shake Shack’s Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake?

This isn’t your average milkshake. It starts with pistachio custard, then gets blended with toasted kataifi (a shredded phyllo dough) for that satisfying crunch. But the real showstopper is the chain’s dark chocolate frozen shell. After freezing, the shell forms a hard layer that cracks when you squeeze the cup, mimicking the viral chocolate bar’s iconic texture.

To finish it off, the shake is topped with chopped pistachios and even more kataifi for added crunch. Every sip hits sweet, salty, nutty, and crispy notes all at once.

Because of how labor-intensive it is to make, Shake Shack limited the shake’s first U.S. run. Still, customers waited in long lines and sold out the 25-a-day allotment nearly everywhere it was offered.

Given the overwhelming response, it made sense for the brand to expand the offering of this decadent dessert. So now, for the first time, everyone gets a chance to try it, while it lasts.

Why TikTok can’t stop talking about it

TikToker @thecarboholic said in a viral post that this iconic limited edition milkshake is worth it, urging her followers to get it before it’s gone again. Her followers and folks on social media had mixed reactions, with some people saying they were going to buy one as soon as they could. Others said that the over one thousand calories packed into the creamy beverage weren’t worth the chocolate and pistachio taste.

“Dubai chocolate pistachio shake is everything I ever dreamed of and more!!” tweeted @AntXRuiz.

