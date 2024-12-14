‘Ladies be so careful when using rideshare apps’: Woman rides in Uber. Then she ends up in the ER

After their friend ended up in the hospital after their Uber ride, one TikToker warns riders to “be so careful” and shares things to look out for.

What happened?

Concerned friend Kristina Santa (@kristina.santa), posted a video after meeting up with her friend after a concerning Uber ride. The video shows what looks like a developing crime scene with several police cars in the area. The text overlay on the video explains what she believes occurred.

“Ladies be so careful when using rideshare apps. Some drivers are using a fast acting sedative. They can put it on the door handle or in the back seat…” reads the video text overlay. Kristina alsoa believes the drugs could have been coming through the vents. The video has 1.8 million views and over 103,000 likes as of Saturday morning.

In Kristina’s previous video, viewers hear from the friend who was in the Uber.

“We’re driving and all of a sudden my arm starts to feel like tingly, like weird and numb and it just started progressively going down my arm,” she says from a hospital bed. “I was wearing a jacket and so I pull my arm up and my hand went to my face and the second my hand came to my face, this like crazy odor. And then I started passing out. I felt my whole body start to go numb.”

They explain that next, they opened the car door and got out.

In one video, Kristina adds in the caption, “This could have been MUCH worse! Thank God the door was open, she was aware, and she had her location shared! After she was safe, while talking with the EMTs, we found out this has happened a few other times in Miami, specifically to women in Ubers.”

She continues, “We have to go today to get her hoodie tested by police, and see if we can figure out what substance caused her to nearly pass out. Share this with other women, so we can be more aware in situations like this.”



Viewers are divided

Viewers in the comments were skeptical while some stressed about the precautions they might need to take to be safe with rideshare apps.

“Uber is probably still ‘investigating’ happy you followed your instincts & you’re safe!!,” one user wrote.

“Can we just live OH MY GOODNESS,” another commented.

“This is why anytime I uber I screenshot the license plate, car model, and the drivers info to my family. I also have my location shared anytime I uber,” a different viewer said.

“Soooo if it was in the vents the driver would be impacted as well anything airborne in the cabin would also be the air the driver breathes,” another pointed out.

Is Uber safety a growing concern?

There are other TikToks of Uber riders sharing similar experiences.

“Dancing away all my feelings after finding out an Uber driver drugged me via water and assaulted me,” says the text overlay of a video posted by @guoforit.

Or this video where the person says the Uber driver tried giving them a perfume to smell.

There have also been reports about Uber drivers drugging people in their homes. Like this case in Florida near Miami where a rider let the driver in to use the bathroom. They then claim to have woken up the next day with money and their gun robbed. They also say they were drugged via a water bottle the Uber driver offered to them. Kristina and her friend’s video was also tagged as being from Miami.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Santa via TikTok message and comment and to Uber via email.



