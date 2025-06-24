Walmart shopper calls cops on self after accidentally inputting 999 avocados at self-checkout

There’s a lot of room for error—in particular, user error—at self-checkout. One shopper reacted to their own mistake at the self-checkout of their local Walmart store with a bold decision. They called the police.

As reported by Fox News, a Walmart worker shared their account of the experience on Reddit.

Why did the customer call the police on Walmart?

In this instance, Reddit user u/Lore-archivist alleges the customer input a value of 999 avocados in the self-checkout system.

“I guess he accidentally hit 999 avocados instead of the 9 he intended,” the employee wrote. “His total jumped up to over $1300.”

The worker says the customer wrongly assumed Walmart was attempting to rob him, which is why they phoned the police.

What did the police do?

“This dude creates a whole circus, then shows everyone the self-checkout screen,” the worker continued.

When police realized what happened, they reportedly told the shopper he needed to leave or they were going to arrest him for trespassing. The customer reportedly refused and said he needed to be compensated by Walmart for the “pain and suffering” he endured throughout the ordeal.

“His own cops [that] he called put him in handcuffs and [took] him outside,” the user wrote.

Other employees weigh in

Fox reported that several other Redditors who also claimed to be Walmart workers shared how they handled similar incidents in the past.

“Never had anyone actually follow through on calling the cops,” one user wrote.

“My go-to response was always, ‘Would you like to use our phone to do that?’ Never had anyone actually take me up on that after,” another user wrote.

“I had a customer who was causing a disturbance and making it very hard to work,” a third user wrote, per Fox. “The [person] kept threatening to call the cops. I dialed the number and handed them the phone. It’s amazing how quickly they left.”

H/T Fox News

