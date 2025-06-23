“Stop filming”: Video of baby “apologizing” to flight passengers catches backlash

A family vlogging influencer caught backlash for a video of her husband making their baby “apologize” to passengers on their flight in May. Some viewers would prefer that Instagram account The Mum Crew (@themumcrew) apologize for content that fails to get consent from the vast majority of those filmed, including the baby.

The video is undeniably cute, but it might not be worth the trouble for everyone involved.

A baby “apologizes” to plane passengers

The Mum Crew published the video on May 27, 2025, and gained over 122,000 likes in under a month. After an eight-hour flight with one of the family’s five-month-old twins, Ava, dad pretended to make her say sorry to her fellow passengers.

“We told her she had to apologize for everyone face-to-face for what she put them through on that flight,” the caption read.

Ava, however, looks to have no remorse, smiling at the stream of tired flyers that trudge past. As it turns out, she had nothing to apologize for. Mom Hannah Chestnut told Newsweek that the infant hadn’t been “too fussy” on the flight, but they needed an excuse to film her in such a good mood.

“Ava kept smiling at all the other passengers as they got off the plane,” she said. “So I decided to film it as her apologizing to all of them.”

“Ironically, on the flight right after the one we got off of in the video, Ava was super loud and upset, so that was the flight we actually should’ve filmed the video after!”

Chestnut was excited to see the video go viral, but it hasn’t been all smiles in the comments.

“Stop showing your kids online”

Family vloggers, especially those who show the faces of their young children to millions of strangers, have been the subject of intensifying ire in recent years. Especially as certain child stars and vlogger kids reach adulthood and speak out, the tide is turning against this form of content creation.

The Mum Crew routinely films the day-to-day activities of their infants and haven’t been spared this criticism.

“You are aware of the fact that your baby is going to end up on the darkweb in all kinds of ways you clearly do not want to think about, right?” asked Instagram commenter @jnae_h. “Stop showing your kids online. You’re only doing them disservice.”

Another took issue with the constant menace of influencers filming people in public without getting consent, even when they’re old enough to give it.

“Stop filming strangers for content without their consent,” said @emilygisrad.

