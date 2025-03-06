Rumors of sex tapes starring Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, have led to an explosion of memes online.

The memes began appearing this week after RadarOnline, a celebrity gossip and entertainment tabloid, reported that Mangione had filmed “at least 20 videos” of himself having sex.

The claim, made to the tabloid by an anonymous source, was quickly picked up by other outlets such as the Daily Mail. While unproven, the suggestion that there might be explicit content involving Mangione, who TIME described as “somewhat of an online sex symbol,” has interest in the accused assassin piquing once again.

Luigi Mangione adult tapes rumor sparks memes

Over on Bluesky, users sarcastically asked to have the alleged tapes in order to verify their authenticity.

“The Daily Mail is a tabloid and its headlines should never be taken at face value, which is why I am fully prepared to fact check the Luigi sex tape situation if someone will just point me in the right direction,” one Bluesky user wrote.

Others joked that they made attempts to view the tapes, although no copies are known to exist.

“JUST FYI EVERYONE, IF YOU SEE A POST THAT SAYS IT LINKS TO LUIGI MANGIONE’S SEX TAPE DON’T CLICK ON IT!! THERE’S A VIRUS THAT PUTS EVERYTHING YOU TYPE IN CAPITAL LETTERS,” another user joked.

Some insinuated that the alleged recordings were part of an effort, albeit a failed one, to defame Mangione’s character.

“Framing a Luigi sex tape as anything other than an early Christmas gift to most of the country is hilarious,” another Bluesky user said.

Even without evidence that such footage exists, the rumors alone appear to be helping Mangione.

A defense fund set up for Mangione on GiveSendGo saw a spike in donations just after the rumor was published online. To date, the fund has raised approximately $652,130 of its $1,000,000 goal.

In comments on the donation page, however, users appeared less interested in whether such sex tapes were real and instead focused on Mangione’s legal defense.

“‘I was going to wait for my next payday with another donation but I am so angry with the tapes allegations that I had return here and donate even a small amount as a form of protest,” one donor said.

“3rd time donating,” another said. “This is out of spite for the current smear campaign by the daily mail. This man deserves a fair trial but the media & the ruling class don’t want that to happen.”

Mangione’s next court date is scheduled for March 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

