‘Always get your bday gift in the app’: Sephora shopper picks up birthday reward in store. Then she opens the box

If you’re a fan of Sephora, you’re in luck—the cosmetics store gifts you with an item for your birthday. To be eligible for the gift, you must be part of Sephora Beauty Insider: a free rewards program that gives users access to savings, promotions, and other perks. Arguably, one of the best perks of this program is the free gift you get for your birthday. However, one TikTok user was left disappointed.

Featured Video

In the viral clip, which has amassed 1.6 million views, Felitsa (@felitsaa) unboxed her chosen gift—an Amika hair mask, only to find the tub empty. Accompanying the video was the viral sound that states: “I hope you’re hungry… for nothing.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Felitsa said, “I went to redeem my free birthday gift at Sephora. Unfortunately, they did not have the one I wanted. I chose from what they had. Only to find out when I left that it was nearly empty. (It looks like it evaporated). I didn’t realize that this birthday gift was from 2022 until people started to comment on my video. “

In the comments, users shared similar experiences.

Advertisement

“They gave me an old gift too because they didn’t have any of the new ones,” one shared.

“I was born in December, so the lines are always long, and they don’t have the products cuz it’s the end of the year,” another added.

A third wrote that “they told me I couldn’t redeem mine since I came in January and not in December but I had an account.”

Other commenters shared suggestions of what Felitsa could have done instead.

Advertisement

“Always get your bday gift in the app,” one advised. “They usually have more options too.”

While another claimed that “you can get points as a gift when you shop in-store.”

This isn’t the first time Sephora’s rewards system has gone viral. In December, customer Shelby Grant (@shelbygrant) explained how you could get a $100 gift card through Sephora’s points system.

Advertisement

She shared how a Sephora employee told her that “on Tuesdays and Thursdays, once you hit 2,500 points, you get an option. I think she said Tuesday and Thursday at 9 am, online, you have an option, if you have 2,500 points to redeem a hundred dollar gift card.”

Sephora and Amika didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.