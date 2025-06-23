“More porta potties than people”: Idaho man throws “Hetero Awesome Fest,” draws dozens

In what was likely meant to be a loud response to Pride Month, a two-day event called “Hetero Awesome Fest” took place over the weekend in Boise, Idaho. It didn’t exactly go as planned.

Featured Video

What went down?

At one point during Saturday’s programming, a protester took the stage and began singing a pro-LGBTQ+ song. Event organizer Mark Fitzpatrick, who also owns the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, reportedly ran up, grabbed the mic, and shut it down.

Moments later, another attendee—apparently unaware Fitzpatrick was in charge—tried to stop him, and a physical fight ensued. Security quickly stepped in, removed the protester, and diffused the situation.

Advertisement

According to Fitzpatrick, the man simply misunderstood what was happening. “He wasn’t aware of what was happening and thought I might have been a random guy pulling the mic,” he told local outlet KTVB. “Just a misunderstanding from a good citizen who had never met me yet.”

Livestream footage shows the brief clash unfolding during the event, which was held at Cecil D. Andrus Park, just across from the Idaho State Capitol. Boise Police later spoke with the protester, who wasn’t arrested.

The “Hetero Awesome Fest” was put together by Heterosexual Awesomeness Inc., a nonprofit founded by Fitzpatrick.

According to him, the protester had “lied to the staff” to get stage time. “He sang a song with lyrics that go against our values,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is yet another example of lies and deceptions from the Pride community. That’s what they are: liars and deceivers. They do it to victimize children. It’s pathetic and evil.”

Advertisement

As for the turnout, only about 30 to 50 people showed up at any given time, despite it being billed as a “celebration of traditional values.” Armed security officers and several visibly armed attendees were present throughout the weekend.

The Old State Saloon, known for events like “Beers for Breeders” and Conspiracy Theory Trivia Night (where the prize is reportedly an AR-15), also promotes flat-earth meetups and Bible study groups.

Online, reactions were brutal

The event quickly made its way to Reddit, where users mocked the small turnout and the fest’s overall premise.

Advertisement

“When you unaware how privileged you are so you pull this,” one person wrote. “As someone who is straight myself I have observed how good we have it… You get to be in media. You can hold hands with your spouse without people instantly degrading your sx life… You are not considered a pedo just due to your sexuality.”

“‘Dozens attended’ broke me,” another said. “I’m wheezing.”

“Being anti-gay in 2025 is actually just pathetic and embarrassing,” a third wrote. “Like literally get a hobby lol.”

Another Reddit user, u/socialistlyawkward, shared a video from the event at around 1pm. They said that “more porta potties than people” showed up.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.