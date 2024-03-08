Newsletter: NYPD’s prop gun brag gets roasted

Subscribe to web_crawlr to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox everyday.

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: The NYPD getting roasted for bragging about confiscating a prop firearm commonly used for cosplay, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) cursing out protesters who targeted her over Gaza, OpenAI publishing Elon Musk’s old emails after he sued them, and a look at the many memes about Dune: Part Two .

After that, our Trending Team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a web_crawlr shirt!

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is receiving pushback online after arresting a man for possessing a prop firearm used commonly among the cosplaying community.

➤ READ MORE

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had a sharp rebuke to the pro-Palestine protesters who confronted her in a Brooklyn movie theater and accused her of not characterizing Israel’s war in Gaza as a “genocide.”

➤ READ MORE

OpenAI, the company behind the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, published the private emails of Elon Musk amid the ongoing lawsuit between the billionaire and the tech giant.

➤ READ MORE

The highly anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two, was released to incredible acclaim and box-office success, and you better believe people online had all kinds of things to say about it .

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

✏️ Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answeringour question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

THE OUTFIT WORN BY WHICH ACTRESS ON SNL DID RIGHT-WINGERS CLAIM ‘DEFEATED WOKENESS’?

Think you know the answer? Sign up for web_crawlr so you can answer next week’s question!

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Kia customers

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📱 This worker says her boss offered to buy her a brand new iPhone 15. Here’s why she turned it down .

✈️ An internet user is calling out American Airlines after claiming that her flight was told that turbulence prevented flight attendants from serving drinks—a move that apparently did not affect first class .

🤳 One mom’s story about her child’s school principal taking his phone and using his face to unlock it to view a video allegedly saved on it has TikTok viewers in an uproar.

🔍 A TikTok user who touts her interest in the paranormal, aliens, cryptids, and mysteries showed off a strange sheet of paper filled with seemingly random words designed to send any “conspiracy theorist” into a tizzy.

🍅 In a viral video, a customer said Dunkin’ employees were rude to her after she placed her order and requested ketchup.

💼 No matter what the current unemployment rate is, one thing never seems to change: Looking for a job sucks .

🚙 There is currently a recall for Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler vehicles, and customers are fed up with the poor quality of these cars .

👤 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why online anonymity is a thing of the past .

👋 Before you go

In the endlessly fascinating world of fast food, where every new hot item can become a viral sensation or a meme, McDonald’s staffer and TikTok star Shania (@shanialovesyou0) recently dropped a taste test that’s got a lot of folks talking.

In her viral video, “It’s a h3lla no for me,” Shania, decked out in McDonald’s gear, dives into the mystery of the new WcDonald’s Sauce, a new contender of the condiments.

Spoiler alert: she wasn’t exactly impressed with the McOffering, and neither were other viewers in the comments section of her video. They claimed they tried it out for themselves, leaving their tastebuds disappointed.