‘This is why we have curtains’: Traveler catches American Airlines serving drinks to first class after denying economy

An internet user is calling out American Airlines after claiming that her flight was told that turbulence prevented flight attendants from serving drinks—a move that apparently did not affect first class.

In a video with over 1.4 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Shanno (@iamshanno) writes, “When @Americanairlines says the turbulence is ‘too dangerous’ to serve drinks to the main cabin…but first class has drinks and food served the whole flight.”

The video shows a plastic cup of cola on another passenger’s tray. The contents of the cup appear still, something Shanno sarcastically observes by writing, “Look at that turbulence.”

Immediately, commenters thought there must have been a logical explanation for this.

“If there is severe turbulence they can’t bring the cart out. First and business get their items brought to them individually,” a user said.

“It’s because there’s carts in main and they’re like over 200 lbs. Also you feel it worse in the back then the front usually,” stated another.

“First class is a hand service. main cabin uses the cart, which is dangerous to have in the aisle in the event of turbulence,” echoed a third.

However, Shanno contended in a comment that there “wasn’t any turbulence at all” on the flight.

Still, some said there may be a practical reason a pilot would warn about upcoming turbulence, even if the passengers don’t end up feeling it.

“More than once I had FAs take a seat because of reports or forecasts of turbulence in our area and have it stay smooth completely,” explained a commenter.

Despite this, a few users were quick to cry conspiracy.

“Weird how they say turbulence for every flight now,” shared a user. “I know staff goes on what they’re told but it’s incredibly sus.”

Others simply wished they hadn’t been exposed to the disparity in service between economy and first and business class in the first place.

“This why we have curtains,” declared a commenter.

“That’s why there should be a separator between cabin classes,” agreed an additional commenter. “Door ideally, but opaque curtain minimum… that way you don’t see it!”

