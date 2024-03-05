‘Dune: Part Two’ is finally here—and so are all of the memes about it

The highly anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two, was released this past weekend to incredible acclaim and box-office success, and you better believe people online had all kinds of things to say about it.

What to expect from Dune: Part Two

The movie, which is a direct sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Dune: Part One, absolutely dominated the box office in its first weekend. Actually, “dominated” doesn’t even really cover it, as it earned an estimated $81.5 million domestically and $178.5 million globally. As noted by CNN, this debut significantly beat the franchise’s own first film, which opened to an estimated $41 million domestically back in October of 2021. It is also now has the highest grossing opening weekend of 2024 thus far.

As previously mentioned, the sequel film has been highly anticipated, with fans voicing their excitement over its release since the credits rolled on initial screenings of the first film. And this hype was only further intensified when the original release date for the sequel—which was set for November of 2023—was moved forward by four months to March of 2024.

Also, it’s worth noting the (accidentally hilarious) marketing around the film has been in the news quite a bit recently thanks to the countless viral memes about the tie-in movie theater popcorn bucket. Plus, you know, its also helped by its unbelievably large cast of genuine stars, helmed by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Aside from Timothée and Zendaya, the returning cast includes Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, and Stellan Skarsgård. On the other end, newcomers to the cast include Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Souheila Yacoub. And, of course, we mustn’t forget that big ol’ worm I’ve grown so very fond of.

Commercial success aside, the film has also been universally praised by critics and moviegoers alike, with the movie currently sitting at a 93% critics score and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

Dune: Part Two Memes

Naturally, fans of the franchise were ready to take to X the moment their screening was over to share their funniest thoughts—here are just a few of the best memes shared:

this is what dune is about https://t.co/ghAhLQNTPL — soapy (@soapyhadid) March 3, 2024

every time I saw the little mouse in Dune Part 1 I whispered to my friends "Muad'Dib!" and they gave me a weird look. now that Part 2 is out my little joke finally paid off pic.twitter.com/PACvI9mwXf — josh tenet (@joshtenet) March 4, 2024

Not joking when I say that this meme fundamentally changed the way I hear/process the DUNE score forever to the point that I ONLY think it is Kurt Hummel from GLEE singing it. Fully prepared to laugh when I hear while watching DUNE 2 todaypic.twitter.com/YfuQv4FTYX — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) March 1, 2024

ok so we lost control of our perfectly bred psychic warrior but don’t worry, he’s no match for our galaxy’s baldest, horniest nephew — dune opinions account (@fellawhomstdve) March 4, 2024

Me: No, I don’t smoke cigarettes.



Also me at happy hour after 3 light beers: pic.twitter.com/0RvF2F4oq9 — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) March 4, 2024

one thing that’s not a spoiler I will say is no matter how many previews you see of dune 2, austin butler is somehow balder than that in the movie. you’d think there’d be a limit on how bald you can possibly be but somehow he’s more bald than that — h (@ipodmacbook) March 4, 2024

me when the Dune desert mouse made his return in Part Two pic.twitter.com/FIr8NG0SmN — paul (@paulswhtn) March 4, 2024

Dune score when timothee chalamet stares into the camera pic.twitter.com/YVak49ZGug — pink hair kim lip’s silly rabbit (@jussawhole) March 3, 2024

I’m sorry but this is the only thing I could think about whenever Timothée Chalamet used “the voice” in Dune: Part Two pic.twitter.com/vo0ZPK5zfX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2024

rewatching the first dune and i forgot about thufir’s cunty little parasol. i love this diva pic.twitter.com/btadLg9VSd — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 3, 2024

PAUL ATREIDES: May thy knife chip and shatter.

ME (can't think of anything cool to say): No u — Goatstein (@MandelaFace) March 3, 2024

everything reminds me of her (sandworm) pic.twitter.com/SJBJpcnpYy — Nat Purser (@NatPurser) March 4, 2024

real footage of me leaving the cinema after watching dune part 2 pic.twitter.com/XLLoAWNRcm — babs (@illicitsffairs) March 4, 2024

Also—only semi-related, but—this person is my hero:

Someone made a full Fremen suit & rideable sandworm to go to the theater in to watch ‘DUNE 2’. pic.twitter.com/58omtu4oZL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 4, 2024

Anyway, there you have it! Congratulations to the cast and crew of Dune: Part Two for their incredible success. In short: