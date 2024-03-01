‘You could be riding till the wheels fall off… literally’: Viewers divided after Jeep issues recall for Cherokee models

There is currently a recall for Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler vehicles, and customers are fed up with the poor quality of these cars.

Two different TikTok accounts posted about the recalls, telling their viewers just what they should do if they owned one of the Jeep models.

The first video comes from Jeeps On The Run (@jeepsontherun), an Illinois-based not-for-profit group that puts on events to raise money for various charities, such as Toys for Tots, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, local food pantries, and more. The post concerns Jeep Wrangler 4×2 plug-in hybrid SUVs from 2021-2024, which is under recall due to a fire risk.

In the short video, the TikToker tells viewers exactly what to do if their car has had a recall issued.

“Alright Jeeps on the run and 4xe fans,” the TikToker says, referring to Jeeps’ hybrid electric cars, “we’ve got [a] recall update.”

“There is now a fix for the B9a recall, the one that’s causing the fires or potential fires in the 4xe Wrangler. It is out. The fix is available,” he proclaims. “Stop by in at Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or supporting dealership. The team here is fully aware of it and they understand how to fix these.”

The TikToker adds that regardless of which dealership customers take their cars to, that they should make sure the dealership knows how to fix a 4xe.

“Here at Ray, they’ve got a team dedicated for the hybrid system, so check them out. But the recall is available,” he concludes.

The post from Jeeps On The Run received 907 views.

One fed-up customer wrote in the comments, “Bulletin fix-get rid of a jeep and never turn back. Junk.” The creator defended the car saying, “No vehicle is immune from recalls.”

But Jeep Wranglers aren’t the only Jeep models with a recall. Chrysler’s 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles are also under recall. A post from Seattle radio station, HITS 106.1 Seattle (@hists106.1seattle), also warned drivers about a recall for the Jeep Cherokee.

“If you have a Jeep Cherokee, you could be riding til the wheels fall off… literally,” the caption reads, also urging customers to check whether their car has a recall.

@hits106.1seattle If you have a Jeep Cherokee, you could be riding til the wheels fall off… literally. Go make sure you dont have a recall! ♬ TEXAS HOLD 'EM – Beyoncé

In the clip, radio host Nina Hajian (@ninaontheair) says, “The Cherokee’s wheels could detach.”

She pauses as other off-camera hosts laugh incredulously and someone is heard saying, “That’s a big one.”

Nina continues saying the wheels could detach from the car and that the company is recalling over 338,000 vehicles.

“If you got a Cherokee like just double check to see if you’re gonna get a recall,” she says at the end.

The post received 448 views, and one person commented, “This happened to my and my husband when we were driving a couple of years ago! Thankfully we were going slow!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeeps On The Run via TikTok direct message, HITS 106.1 Seattle via online form, and to Stellantis via email for further comment.