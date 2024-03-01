‘I literally would’ve just left’: Dunkin’ customer gets shamed for ordering this condiment in drive-thru

In a viral video, a customer said Dunkin’ employees were rude to her after she placed her order and requested ketchup.

TikToker Aliyah Janae (@aliyahjanae__) sat in her car as she shared her experience. “Wow. So, I went to Dunkin’ Donuts. I drove past one and went to another one because I know they’re gonna make my drink right,” she said.

Janae added that she was met with rudeness from a female worker when she drove up to the drive-thru speaker to place her order. “You can get whatever your money can afford,” the worker reportedly remarked after Janae asked if she could order a new promotional drink. This caught the content creator off guard. “Who the f*ck p*issed on you this morning?” Janae said she thought. Then, she said she approached the drive-thru window, brushing off the encounter.

The TikToker said she requested ketchup from a different employee after he handed over her drink. To her surprise, Janae said she was met with more rudeness. “What do you need ketchup for?” the male employee reportedly asked. This time, Janae said she didn’t let rudeness slide. “I’m like, ‘Because my hash browns are sitting behind you that you have yet to hand to me,” she reportedly replied. Jane said the worker was at a loss for words, apologizing nonchalantly. But this only fueled Janae’s anger. “What the f*ck does it matter if I wanna put ketchup in my coffee? Let me be,” she told viewers.

In an interview with The Daily Dot, the content creator said she shrugged off the incident with the first Dunkin’ employee; however, her fury was reignited after the second employee was rude to her.

“After the first issue I had with the young lady who took my order was rude to me, I tried to give her the benefit of the doubt that maybe she was having a difficult day,” she told the Dot via email. “After I [drove] to the window to pay and receive my order the young man was very rude and tried to make fun of me [as] if what I was asking for was absurd.”

In addition, she said the interaction left her confused about how employees could have terrible customer service. Despite this, Janae said she might still visit the location because it’s the closest one to her. As a Dunkin’ coffee lover, she said she hopes the company improves its customer service at all locations.

“I hope the customer service does improve here at this location and honestly most Dunkin’s as a whole,” she wrote. “After I posted my video I saw a number of comments about the lack of friendly customer service at Dunkin. I’m a Dunkin Coffee drinker and I hope I can stay one!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ via press email. The video garnered over 39,000 views and drew many comments from viewers who shared what they would’ve done in Jane’s shoes.

“Bless you cause i would pulled off and went to Wawa or something,” one viewer said.

“That would’ve p*ssed me offfff i wouldve caused a scene!!!” a second remarked.

Others said this type of behavior from Dunkin’ employees isn’t uncommon.

“I work at a Dunkin and honestly yeah it IS always something,” one viewer stated.

“I can’t stand DD, I asked if they had espresso and he said ‘idk it might be an option’ GIVE ME A YES OR NO. Never went back after,” a second said.

“The worker lady at dunkin scolded me once bc i mobile ordered in store but picked up drive thru i was like can’t you just walk over and grab it… omg,” a third wrote.