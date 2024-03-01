‘The pause after the bite…’: McDonald’s worker tries new WcDonald’s sauce. What is it?

In the endlessly fascinating world of fast food, where every new hot item can become a viral sensation or a meme, McDonald’s staffer and TikTok star Shania (@shanialovesyou0) recently dropped a taste test that’s got a lot of folks talking.

In her viral video, “It’s a h3lla no for me,” Shania, decked out in McDonald’s gear, dives into the mystery of the new WcDonald’s Sauce, a new contender of the condiments.

Spoiler alert: she wasn’t exactly impressed with the McOffering, and neither were other viewers in the comments section of her video. They claimed they tried it out for themselves, leaving their tastebuds disappointed.

In a clip that accrued nearly 260,000 views as of Friday, Shania shares her thoughts on this initial taste testing of the WcDonald’s sauce as she speaks directly to the camera.

“A lot of people have been wondering why the M is upside down like the W,” she says. “The owner’s last name started with a W so you know he tried to mix it up a little bit. It’s kind of cute you know.”

In actuality, according to The Takeout, the WcDonald’s name is a direct reference to anime shows switching out the “M” for “W” because of the copyright on McDonald’s imagery.

But when it came time to taste, the TikToker’s excitement quickly went due south as she says, “Just judging by the smell for starters it’s awful. The smell is awful.”

She then dips her nugget in the sauce and takes a bite, immediately grimacing.

“It’s got a spicy taste to it…zero out of 10,” she concludes. “No.”

McDonald’s fans didn’t hesitate to jump into the fray with their own opinions.

One echoed Shania’s sentiment, albeit with a nod to another recent sauce, writing, “I hated it the mambo sauce was good tho.”

Yet, tastes vary widely, as another fan found a silver lining, saying, “I thought it was good super savory like teriyaki.”

And there’s always someone in the middle, trying to make up their mind, commenting, “It wasn’t my favorite but wasn’t bad either. Idk I liked it kinda.”

McDonald’s is always up to something, from launching new coffee-centric CosMc’s cafes in 2023 to bringing back cult favorites like the McRib and The Shamrock Shake. Yet, as they innovate, they’re also navigating the tricky waters of pricing, with combo meals inching towards $20—a far cry from the days when a Big Mac meal was just $4.59, as evidenced by the viral discovery of an abandoned McDonald’s with 1994 prices.

The CEO’s pledge for more wallet-friendly options comes at a time when many are reconsidering their fast-food habits due to rising costs. It’s a balancing act for McDonald’s, aiming to draw people in with the promise of new flavors like the WcDonald’s Sauce, even if not every launch is a home run.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shania via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for further information.