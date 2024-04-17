‘Bartender ego is crazy!’: Viewers divided after bartender’s response to customer who tried to walk into bar before opening

An awkward exchange between a bartender and a customer who attempted to enter the bar before opening hours has gone viral on TikTok, dividing viewers about who’s in the wrong.

The video, which was posted on Thursday by TikTok user @salty.af6, begins with a still shot of the bar’s interior as the bartender addresses the incoming customers, stating, “Hey guys. We open at four.”

One of the customers, seemingly taken aback, responded by pointing out that the door was already open, prompting the bartender to clarify, “Yeah, I know. Yeah, we get deliveries and everything like that during the day.”

However, the customer was undeterred by the explanation. Attempting to make light of the situation, they quipped, “Well, we deliver a good time,” to which the bartender firmly replied, “That’s cool, y’all can deliver that good time at four o’clock.”

In the video’s description, the TikToker noted, “They [were] not happy with that response…”

The bartender’s last line became a focal point for discussion, with viewers in the comment section quickly taking sides. Some criticism was directed toward the bartender, with one commenter stating, “bartender ego is crazy!”

Another wrote, “Nah. If the business is closed, lock the front door until 4:00.”

“Was all good with it until that last line. Would not have been back at 4,” a third commenter said.

However, there were also commenters voicing support for the bartender’s handling of the situation.

One of them wrote, “Everyone saying bartender ego, I was thinking gosh how polite.”

“People who are saying the bartender is rude have never worked hospitality & it shows. Doors have to be unlocked for a reason,” a second added.

“Spot the hospitality workers vs the people who ruin our day in the comment section,” another remarked.

In a follow-up TikTok, the bartender said, “I think people in this day and age kind of forget that bartenders are not AI robots yet. It’s not, ‘Hey, Alexa, make me a drink.'”

She further noted, “Just because you are a guest in a bar does not mean that every single answer is going to be yes. … And when we’re not open, we’re not open, guys. It’s that simple.”

Customers showing up before opening hours is a common pet peeve for workers in the service industry. Early arrivals often disrupt the prep time workers need to ensure efficient service once the business officially opens.

The issue is frequently discussed by workers on TikTok. Back in June, a Publix worker criticized customers who not only show up before opening hours but also knock loudly on the door. Earlier, a Foot Locker employee said customers often try to enter before the store opens, and one went as far as starting to shop while the lights were off, clearly indicating the store was closed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @salty.af6 via TikTok comment.

