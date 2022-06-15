A Best Buy customer filmed other customers waiting outside until the store opens, sparking discussion about how early “old people” arrive at stores.

In the video posted by TikToker Q Morris (@newearthq) on Monday, they show a line of customers “posted up” in front of Best Buy minutes before the store opens at 11am. The text overlay reads, “How does one feel comfortable doing such a thing?”

“Me? Imma chill in the car until about 11:05 because I’m not trying to be in that bitch at 11 if they open at 11. Maybe that’s just my anxiety,” Morris says in the clip. “It’s a mob. Is there a sale in there?”

Morris continues that “there are still workers going in for their shift” that have to “close the doors back” to keep the customers from coming in before the store opens.

The video has amassed over 470,000 views as of Wednesday, with commenters wondering why “old people” arrive at stores before they open.

“They’re impatient bc they’ve been awake since 4 am and already had lunch,” one user wrote.

“Old people got so much energy like ??? they wake up at 5 am and start cleaning and gardening and just doing anything omg,” another user commented.

“They got too much time on they hands,” a third added.

Other commenters claiming to be retail employees shared their own experiences with impatient customers.

“When I worked at Walgreens, every Thursday morning an old lady would slide the door open to let herself in and shop while the lights were still off,” one said.

“One time I was opening the doors & a lady literally squeezed herself thru & didn’t even let me finish opening the doors before coming in,” another wrote.

“When I worked at Mcdonald’s the old people would wait outside every morning until we opened the doors,” one user replied.

Several users questioned what Best Buy purchase was so urgent that customers needed to be lining up so early.

“[I guess] everybody turns into an early bird when it comes to their electronics,” the TikToker commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morris via TikTok comment for this story.

