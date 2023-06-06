‘Knowing damn well we open at 7am sharp’: Publix worker calls out customers who show up at 6:50am and knock

A Publix worker went online to remind everyone that her grocery store opens at 7 a.m.—no matter how many people would prefer it started business earlier.

User FeFe Clovil (@fefeclovi) posted the TikTok addressing the issue. As of Monday afternoon, her video had more than 305,000 views.

Against the sound of knocking, the video showed Clovil standing inside a door at Publix, presumingly staring at a sea of customers.

“Me watching customers knocking on the door at 6:50 am knowing damn well we open at 7am sharp,” the content creator wrote via text overlay.

In the comments, a number of viewers agreed that such behavior from customers is obnoxious to deal with. Some even tried to guess what types of customers Clovil may have been referring to.

“Nah fr why these seniors got nowhere else to be they be standing there 5am for what,” one viewer observed.

“We don’t get to close early, so we not opening early,” another wrote.

“My coworker always telling me ‘just open 10 minutes early’ like no the sign outside says 9am so we will stay closed and at peace until 9am,” a third viewer said.

A few people noted, however, that workplaces sometimes go against the wishes of workers—and their store’s signage.

“And then you got that one manager that’ll open the door early for them too,” another commenter said.

“My manager always opens the doors early,” one groused. “He’ll open them 15 minutes before we’re supposed to open.”

But some managers said they agreed with Clovil and other workers.

“I [remember] i worked at JCPenney,” one recalled. “We opened at 10am; it was a man BANGING on the door YELLING at 9:55. Me and my manager just stared at him till 10.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Clovil via TikTok comment.