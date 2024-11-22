Memes

Fans are spellbound by this utterly unhinged, tearful ‘Wicked’ interview

you’re laughing? people are taking the lyrics of ‘defying gravity’ and really holding space for that and you’re laughing?

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
3 panel image of scenes from an Out Magazine interview with the stars of the new movie musical Wicked. Overlaid is a tweet from @Irish_goodbi which reads, ' I can't tell what my favorite part of this video is...'

A Wicked interview clip with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande almost crying over “Defying Gravity” is fast becoming a meme. The clip from the press event for the highly anticipated film went viral on Twitter just before the movie’s release date, with social media users baffled over Erivo’s response to the interviewer’s claim that people were “holding space” for the song.

What she meant by “holding space” or whether this was actually a widespread phenomenon is currently in question, but some of the statements made by Out Magazine reporter Tracey E. Gilchrist and Erivo’s reaction are turning into a full meme.

What happened during the Wicked interview?

During the press tour, Erivo and Grande, who play the Wicked Witch and the Good Witch, respectively, sat down with the Out Magazine interviewer to promote the musical ahead of its Nov. 22 release. Gilchrist turned the conversation to the song “Defying Gravity,” suggesting it had a profound impact on certain audiences.

“I’ve seen, this week, people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that,” she said. “And feeling power in that.”

“I didn’t know that was happening,” said Erivo, putting her hand to her chest. “That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.”

Grande then oddly took hold of Erivo’s forefinger, possibly in support, as Gilchrist went on to claim that she had seen this space holding occur “on a couple posts.”

‘Defying Gravity’ lyrics

It’s easy to understand why the song in question would get such a reaction from the queer audience of Out Magazine, as the lyrics can be interpreted as an allegory for coming out of the closet or generally embracing one’s truth.

I’m through accepting limits
‘Cause someone says they’re so
Some things I cannot change
But ’til I try, I’ll never know!
Too long I’ve been afraid of
Losing love, I guess I’ve lost
Well, if that’s love
It comes at much too high a cost!
I’d sooner buy defying gravity
Kiss me goodbye, I’m defying gravity
And you can’t pull me down

Twitter reacts

On Nov. 21, Twitter user @MashaParty posted the clip from this part of the interview without comment, gaining over 25 million views in a little over a day. Many were baffled by Erivo’s reaction considering the fact that “Defying Gravity” is not a new song, having been a part of the Broadway musical for 20 years.

Tweet reading 'no video has ever affected me this much in my entire life. i saw it for the first time 12 hours ago and it has completely changed the way i talk.'
@ali_sivi/X

Although some people may have been newly exposed to the song due to the extreme amount of buzz around the film, Erivo’s reaction still seems overblown to many. Social media users have compared it to how emotional she and Grande have been during previous Wicked interviews, crying real tears more than once during the event.

Combining that with observations of how thin these women are has led some to claim that “anorexia brain” could be the culprit for this strange behavior.

Wicked interview crying becomes a meme

Fans had already been reacting to the Wicked interview crying pattern, but the viral Twitter clip pushed it into a full-blown meme. Folks are marveling at the strangeness of the reactions from both actors and poking fun at the interviewer for perhaps overselling how many people were actually “holding space” for the song.

Tweet reading 'I can't tell what my favorite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been 'holding space' for the lyrics of a 20 year old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia's index finger, or the reveal of 'a couple of posts.''
@irish_goodbi/X

Multiple people have compared the weird vibes to that of Donald Trump interviews. Others are laughing at Grande grabbing Erivo’s finger the way she did. Why did she do that?

Meme examples

Wicked Interview Crying meme using screenshots from Breaking Bad.
@hayrr/X
Tweet reading 'was there a gas leak where they did these interviews. i’m dead serious should they have checked the carbon monoxide detectors.'
@hayrr/X
Wicked Interview Crying meme with an image of Donald Trump touching his ear.
@hayrr/X
Tweet reading 'you’re laughing? people are taking the lyrics of defying gravity and really holding space with that and you’re laughing?'
@dayglowj0e/X
Wicked Interview Crying meme with a web chart using quotes from the interview.
@dayglowj0e/X
Wicked Interview Crying meme with the painting 'The Creation of Adam' altered to show the hands of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
@dayglowj0e/X
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

