President Donald Trump launched a new meme after becoming the first U.S. Commander in Chief to say “f*ck” on live TV. His outburst soon came to represent the sentiments of many on subjects like DIY, sports, and video games.

Truly, there are millions, if not billions of people out there who feel that there are some folks who definitely don’t know what they f*ck they’re doing.

Donald Trump drops a bomb

Trump dropped the dreaded F-bomb live to reporters on Tuesday to express frustration with Iran and Israel. Both nations seemed reluctant to follow a ceasefire after Israel bombed the rival nation, claiming against U.S. intelligence, that Iran was building nuclear weapons.

“I’m not happy with Iran either, but I’m really unhappy if Israel’s going out [yesterday] morning because of one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn’t land,” Trump said. “I’m not happy about that.”

President Trump on Israel and Iran: “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/xrztmebALZ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2025

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long, they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing.”

Other U.S. presidents have dropped swears, including Trump, but all have avoided the F-word. Until now.

The use of the taboo word led some to declare that this is the maddest Trump has ever been. It’s also one of those times that he’s appeared relatable to many social media users, and the memes hit swift and true.

Trump’s F-bomb memes

On X, user @HubPointless compared Trump’s rage to how they feel when “Playing the Halo 3 playlist and nobody on my team goes for the power weapons.”

Playing the Halo 3 playlist and nobody on my team goes for the power weapons pic.twitter.com/O6veIRbvXi — PointlessHub (@HubPointless) June 24, 2025

User @tekbog recalled “watching 2 senior engineers drop 50 comments on a PR about a variable name.”

watching 2 senior engineers drop 50 comments on a PR about a variable name pic.twitter.com/7wNLSISCwV — terminally onλine εngineer 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇸 ~ new era (@tekbog) June 24, 2025

Popular account @barstoolsports remembered “4 year old me watching Dora & Boots head the wrong direction.”

4 year old me watching Dora & Boots head the wrong directionpic.twitter.com/V28JacT1mn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 24, 2025

“Me watching the Bears ‘coaching staff’ all last year,” wrote sports fan @JayDizzyD.

“Me after seeing a DIY couple ask for help at Home Depot,” said @DFDvbya.

Me after seeing a DIY couple ask for help at Home Depot pic.twitter.com/68cYFaawrH — Dubs (@DFDvbya) June 24, 2025

User @ken_wheeler thought of “when ex crypto grifters are saying they’re oneshotting entire apps with llms.”

when ex crypto grifters are saying they’re oneshotting entire apps with llms pic.twitter.com/zcZP3TrTQw — yung perf papi (@ken_wheeler) June 24, 2025

Trekkie @afrocosmist called out “Paramount rn with Star Trek.”

Paramount rn with Star Trek pic.twitter.com/aG0WYL3awQ — COSMIC 🐙 SLOP (@afrocosmist) June 24, 2025

Meanwhile, the official X account of the Democrats simply asked, “So then why the f*ck did you get us involved?”

