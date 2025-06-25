Advertisement
Memes

After Zohran Mamdani’s win, the memes came fast and furious: 31 of the best

“If anyone’s leaving nyc out of fears of sharia taking over please lmk i will buy your brownstone and live in it.”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
zohran mamdani memes: Left: Running horse meme under caption reading Zohran mamdani winning Right: NBA meme showing Zohran Mamdani dunking on Andrew Cuomo

Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic primary win sparked a wave of memes and reactions across social media.

In a surprising turn of events, 33-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani led the New York City mayoral primary, surpassing former governor Andrew Cuomo in the first round of ranked-choice voting. While final results are pending, Cuomo conceded Tuesday night, leading to celebrations both online and off.

Supporters flooded social platforms with memes, GIFs, and commentary, hailing Mamdani’s surge as the beginning of a new political era. Some drew comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rise, but Mamdani’s campaign carried its own distinct style, literally. Even his campaign posters and font choices have been taken apart and analyzed on social media for disrupting political norms.

From ironic Kendrick Lamar comparisons to tweets declaring, “Gonna hang a picture of Zohran in my house like Irish Catholics did with jfk,” Mamdani’s supporters didn’t hold back. His aesthetic became symbolic of a broader movement rejecting the status quo.

Mamdani’s lead and Cuomo’s concession sent a clear message. Voters, especially younger ones, demanded change and embraced Mamdani’s unapologetically leftist platform. Moreover, this wasn’t just about a single race. The upset echoed a national rift inside the Democratic Party, still reeling from Trump’s defeat of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

Check out 31 of the best Zohran Mamdani memes and reactions below:

1.

In Body Image
@maddddddigray/X
2.

In Body Image
@yungscapegoat/X

3.

In Body Image
@thamosdeaf/X
4.

In Body Image
@alistairkitchen/X

5.

In Body Image
@MrSantosNY/X
6.

In Body Image
@lethalrejection/X

7.

In Body Image
@jaboukie/X
8.

In Body Image
@deadnavyseal/X

9.

In Body Image
@elizamclamb/X
10.

In Body Image
@wifekisser303/X

11.

In Body Image
@justinboldaji/X
12.

In Body Image
@will_isnt_funny/X

13.

In Body Image
@theastutegaloot.bsky.social‬/BlueSky
14.

In Body Image
@forwardblue.bsky.social‬/BlueSky

15.

In Body Image
‪@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social‬/BlueSky
16.

In Body Image
@rebeccaclewis.bsky.social‬/BlueSky

17.

In Body Image
18.

“me in miami watching the zohran mamdani votes trickle in,” tweeted @SalupCid with a video of a woman excitedly watching sports and cheering.

19.

In Body Image
@halaljew/X

20.

In Body Image
@altmsfrizzle/X

21.

In Body Image
@ehjovan/X

22.

In Body Image
@hemantmehta/X

23.

In Body Image
@ProudSocialist/X

24.

In Body Image
@QasimRashid/X

25.

In Body Image
@madisontayt_/X

26.

In Body Image
@heaven_toniight/X

27.

In Body Image
@SocDoneLeft/X

28.

In Body Image
@gldivittorio/X

29.

In Body Image
@WideAsleepNima/X

30.

In Body Image
@indietronicaone/X

31.

“how it feels living in los angeles with our current mayor and watching new yorkers get a new mayor”

Andrew Cuomo Democrats Memes New York City Politics viral politics Zohran Mamdani
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot