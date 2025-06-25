After Zohran Mamdani’s win, the memes came fast and furious: 31 of the best

Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic primary win sparked a wave of memes and reactions across social media.
In a surprising turn of events, 33-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani led the New York City mayoral primary, surpassing former governor Andrew Cuomo in the first round of ranked-choice voting. While final results are pending, Cuomo conceded Tuesday night, leading to celebrations both online and off.
Supporters flooded social platforms with memes, GIFs, and commentary, hailing Mamdani’s surge as the beginning of a new political era. Some drew comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rise, but Mamdani’s campaign carried its own distinct style, literally. Even his campaign posters and font choices have been taken apart and analyzed on social media for disrupting political norms.
From ironic Kendrick Lamar comparisons to tweets declaring, “Gonna hang a picture of Zohran in my house like Irish Catholics did with jfk,” Mamdani’s supporters didn’t hold back. His aesthetic became symbolic of a broader movement rejecting the status quo.
Mamdani’s lead and Cuomo’s concession sent a clear message. Voters, especially younger ones, demanded change and embraced Mamdani’s unapologetically leftist platform. Moreover, this wasn’t just about a single race. The upset echoed a national rift inside the Democratic Party, still reeling from Trump’s defeat of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
Check out 31 of the best Zohran Mamdani memes and reactions below:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
“me in miami watching the zohran mamdani votes trickle in,” tweeted @SalupCid with a video of a woman excitedly watching sports and cheering.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
“how it feels living in los angeles with our current mayor and watching new yorkers get a new mayor”
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.