Memes

30 viral memes about the Iran bombing that sum up the online panic and nihilism

“The constitution is very clear no war shall be declared except through an announcement on Truth Social a few minutes after an attack.”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Left: Iran bombing meme showing Donald Trumph hitting 'WW3' button below caption reading: 'When nobody shows up to your sad little birthday parade' Right: Who Killed Hannibal meme showing Andre as Trump shooting 'Iran' in one panel, and him saying 'now is the time for peace' in subsequent panel

With the news that President Donald Trump bombed Iran, people on the internet are reacting the best way they know how: through memes.

Featured Video

Trump ordered the bombing of the three largest nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday, June 21. The mission was codenamed “Operation Midnight Hammer.” In a press conference after the attacks, he said, “Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

This major military move shocked the internet, with people calling Trump out for being a hypocrite after one of his old tweets about President Obama resurfaced. In it, he wrote that the then-president would opt to attack Iran due to a lack of skill and inability to negotiate. People on X started replying to the tweet, asking whether he remembered it and if he still felt that way.

Meme reactions have ranged from references to Love Island, which is currently airing, to preparing for World War III, and wishing that we weren’t living through major world events. Other memes poked fun at Trump’s current political agenda and how it looks eerily similar to President Bush’s circa the early 2000s.

Check out 30 of the most on-point memes about the bombing of Iran below:

1.

@jonathanfujii_/X
2.

@will_nets_hater/X

3.

@ASFleischman/X
4.

@TiffanyFong_/X

5.

@NandovMovies/X
6.

@Hoodville_/X

7.

@_RaiseTheBlack_/X
8.

@zachwurt/X

9.

@DerekNeverFails/X
10.

@Noorthevirgo/X

11.

@sarahmazing/X
12.

@Hoodville_/X

13.

@JeremiahDJohns/X
14.

@winwhite97/X

15.

@crawf34/X
16.

@teewatterss/X

17.

@BaileyCarlin/X
18.

@JakeWallinger/X

19.

@sondraa/X
20.

@ettingermentum/X

21.

@TommySiegel/X
22.

@ShitpostGate/X

23.

@The4thWayYT/X
24.

@MLiamMcCollum/X

25.

“the pizza place near the pentagon after inventing the middle east,” tweeted @KampfmitKette.

26.

@itsanxietE/X

27.

@KrangTNelson/X

28.

@biggersocks/X

29.

@ItsNotAdamAtAll/X

30.

u/Medium_Contract4513 via Reddit

First published:

