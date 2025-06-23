Advertisement
Memes

The best “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” memes inspired by Justin Bieber

“It’s not clocking to you that I’ve been standing on business for as long as I’ve known you, Jo.” —Little Women

is it not clocking to you that im standing on business

It’s been just over a week since Justin Bieber casually dropped a phrase that will live in internet infamy while asking the paparazzi to leave him alone. And yet, we aren’t tired of “it’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” so far.

Justin Bieber’s quip goes viral

On June 12th, Justin Bieber was spotted leaving the Malibu Soho House by the paparazzi outside. However, instead of ignoring them as he usually does, Justin spoke directly to the cameras in a plea for privacy, saying, “I’m a dad, I’m a husband. You’re not getting it, it’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?”

The interaction occurred during Father’s Day weekend, and Bieber’s pleas for a bit of privacy are completely reasonable. However, the words he chose to relay his request are simply too memorable for it to be so quickly forgotten.

You know a meme has lasting power when people are utilizing it for everything from clapbacks to a trending TikTok sound.

The best “Standing on Business” memes so far

Interestingly, the meme has taken a turn as of late to describe situations and characters in TV shows and movies. Here are some favorites:

1. The Office

@datonepercent/X
2. Little Women

    @elioandoliverse/X

    3. 10 Things I Hate About You

    @fifimcfae/X
    4. Bridgerton

    @regalwonders/X

    5. The Sopranos

    @SopranosWorld/X
    6. Pride & Prejudice

    @shutyourhell/X

    7. The Hunger Games

    @C3LLOWS/X
    8. BoJack Horseman

    @ferrymoth/X

    9. Conclave

    @ClubConcrave/X
    10. Seinfeld

    @Seinfeld2000/X

    11. Sex and the City

    @roycoswift/X
    12. Succession

    @stellamilfburn/X

    13. Marriage Story

    @chudbastard/X
    14. The West Wing

    @LemonLymancom/X

    15. Veep

    16. Avengers: End Game

    First published:

    Whitney Jefferson

    Whitney Jefferson is the Executive Editor of The Daily Dot. Previously, she worked at BuzzFeed, Jezebel, Gawker Media, and The Late Show with David Letterman. She’s written books for Adams Media, hosted shows on IFC and Sirius XM, and appeared on the Today Show, CNN, CBS, MTV, VH1, HLN, Extra, Entertainment Tonight, and Nightline.

    Whitney Jefferson
     
