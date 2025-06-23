The best “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” memes inspired by Justin Bieber

It’s been just over a week since Justin Bieber casually dropped a phrase that will live in internet infamy while asking the paparazzi to leave him alone. And yet, we aren’t tired of “it’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” so far.
Justin Bieber’s quip goes viral
On June 12th, Justin Bieber was spotted leaving the Malibu Soho House by the paparazzi outside. However, instead of ignoring them as he usually does, Justin spoke directly to the cameras in a plea for privacy, saying, “I’m a dad, I’m a husband. You’re not getting it, it’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?”
The interaction occurred during Father’s Day weekend, and Bieber’s pleas for a bit of privacy are completely reasonable. However, the words he chose to relay his request are simply too memorable for it to be so quickly forgotten.
You know a meme has lasting power when people are utilizing it for everything from clapbacks to a trending TikTok sound.
The best “Standing on Business” memes so far
Interestingly, the meme has taken a turn as of late to describe situations and characters in TV shows and movies. Here are some favorites:
