The best “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” memes inspired by Justin Bieber

It’s been just over a week since Justin Bieber casually dropped a phrase that will live in internet infamy while asking the paparazzi to leave him alone. And yet, we aren’t tired of “it’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” so far.

Justin Bieber’s quip goes viral

On June 12th, Justin Bieber was spotted leaving the Malibu Soho House by the paparazzi outside. However, instead of ignoring them as he usually does, Justin spoke directly to the cameras in a plea for privacy, saying, “I’m a dad, I’m a husband. You’re not getting it, it’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?”

The interaction occurred during Father’s Day weekend, and Bieber’s pleas for a bit of privacy are completely reasonable. However, the words he chose to relay his request are simply too memorable for it to be so quickly forgotten.

“it’s not clocking to you that i’m standing on business, is it?” has genuinely scrambled my brain like a pasture raised egg with flakey salt and a dash of cracked pepper and a bit of crème fraîche — effa emily sophia SAY YA (@Fauxlah) June 16, 2025

You know a meme has lasting power when people are utilizing it for everything from clapbacks to a trending TikTok sound.

The best “Standing on Business” memes so far

Interestingly, the meme has taken a turn as of late to describe situations and characters in TV shows and movies. Here are some favorites:

1. The Office

2. Little Women

3. 10 Things I Hate About You

4. Bridgerton

5. The Sopranos

6. Pride & Prejudice

7. The Hunger Games

8. BoJack Horseman

9. Conclave

10. Seinfeld

11. Sex and the City

12. Succession

13. Marriage Story

14. The West Wing

15. Veep

it’s not clocking to you. it’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it? pic.twitter.com/aRbHtZviXk — no context veep (@nocontextvp) June 18, 2025

16. Avengers: End Game

“i’m inevitable”



“and its not clocking to you that i’m standing on business” pic.twitter.com/2jrxZ5u8sP — debby ☆ (@annasflicker) June 23, 2025

