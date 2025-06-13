Advertisement
Israel launched an attack on Iran and everyone’s doomposting through it: 26 memes

“None of this happened before that Sabrina Carpenter Rolling Stone cover.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Left: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the 'Trade offer meme' Right: Blinking white guy meme underneath caption reading: When you're laughing at ww3 memes and suddenly the sun comes out at 3am

Social media users are once again relying on memes to get them through global upheaval after Israel launched an attack on Iran on Friday. The threat of war in the Middle East has driven those who can do nothing about it to exhaustion and cynicism, with humor being their only defense from the horrors.

What happened between Iran and Israel?

Early Friday morning, Israel attacked Iran, striking nuclear and military sites. Israel’s stated intent was to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program, claiming the rival nation was close to developing atomic bombs. Their strikes killed at least two high-level Iranian military officials.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed retaliation against Israel, saying that the “Islamic Republic of Iran will give a severe, wise and strong answer to the occupier regime.” Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz promised that their military would “continue its activities to thwart the Iranian nuclear program and remove threats on the State of Israel.”

President Donald Trump called the violence “excellent” and blamed Iran for refusing to “make a deal” with him.

Israel-Iran World War 3 memes flood social media

Bouts of World War 3 memes seem to happen annually, at least during this cursed decade. Last time was in August 2024 after the U.S. killed two more Iranian officials with drone strikes.

The memes are always grim and increasingly fatalistic. X users seem prepared to be drafted into a pointless conflict, inevitably enriching stock traders more than anything else. At this point, judging by the posts, a lot of folks would rather the U.S. stayed out of the fight.

Oh, and the Pentagon Pizza Theory is back, too. The delivery numbers don’t lie.

Most of the jokes, however, are about the passive horror of watching the world fall to pieces from your phone before you have to go to work. Here’s 26 of them to enjoy, while you can:

1.

Israel attacking Iran meme in the 'born too early, born too late' format.
@CorpFinScum/X
2.

Israel attacking Iran meme with an image of a blob giving side-eye.
@yozahir/X

3.

Israel attacking Iran meme in the Mad Men presentation format.
@MedGold_/X
4.

Israel attacking Iran meme about tax dollars paying for bombs.
@TheRabbitHole84/X

5.

Israel attacking Iran meme with a screenshot from The Hangover.
@litcapital/X
6.

Israel attacking Iran meme about getting promoted in the Iranian army.
@ChrisJBakke/X

7.

Israel attacking Iran meme in the 'trade offer' format.
@DayDreamHetero/X
8.

Israel attacking Iran meme in the 'people who know' format.
@IterIntellectus/X

9.

Israel attacking Iran meme about getting nuked in WWIII.
@rawsalerts/X
10.

Tweet readung 'Iran about to find out why palantir trades at a 300x multiple'
@volcrushed/X

11.

Tweet reading 'Iran about to find out what Palantir does (I still have no clue)'
@iamjasonlevin
12.

Israel attacking Iran meme about Germans not being responsible for WWIII.
@AutismCapital/X

13.

Tweet reading 'Before you judge, just put yourself in Israel’s shoes for a moment. Imagine what you would do if *you* were literally just bored.'
@mattlieb/X
14.

Israel attacking Iran meme with the tweet saying 'I don't care if you're neuron divergent i need you to go to fucking War.'
@skooookum/X

15.

Israel attacking Iran meme with a photo of a man pointing to himself.
@ChrisJBakke/X
16.

Tweet reading 'Wow, what a stressful week of work. Time to relax by holding a phone beaming endless streams of horrific international news inches from my head'
@NC_Renic/X

17.

Israel attacking Iran meme with a photo of a man showing a woman his phone.
@MostlyPeacefull/X
18.

Tweet reading 'none of this iran/israel stuff happened before that sabrina carpenter rolling stone cover'
@desusnice/X

19.

Israel attacking Iran meme about old Republicans named Holden Bloodfeast.
@jaubreyYT/X
20.

Israel attacking Iran meme about day traders working during war.
@alifarhat79/X

21.

Israel attacking Iran meme about rooting for Iran.
@pushacon/X
22.

Tweet reading 'what's the polymarket odds on bikinis in tehran by december?'
@EffMktHype/X

23.

Israel attacking Iran meme with a photo of a worried woman drinking water.
@Drokcomedy/X
24.

25.

Israel attacking Iran meme with a gif from No Country for Old Men.
@SteelRain602/X
26.

Israel attacking Iran meme with a gif of a man holding his chest.
@SimpleSCOTUS/X

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

