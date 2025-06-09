Advertisement
Memes

Is ChatGPT down for anyone else? Meme calls out AI reliance and bad writing

From surgeons to showrunners, no one is safe from the “is chatgpt down” meme.

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
is chat gpt down for anyone else

A new meme from X is ragging on both AI users and certain writers by asking, “is ChatGPT down for anyone else?”. It started in late May as a way to joke about professionals doing essential and complex work using the program before morphing to drag writing that meme participants think is bad enough to come from a glorified chatbot.

This one’s for all the generative AI haters out there. Even when it attacks writers or gets a tad political, it’s always dissing ChatGPT.

Is ChatGPT down for anyone else?

The “is ChatGPT down for anyone else” meme is simple enough that anyone can participate. Just copy and paste the opening and introduce yourself, then hit post. For the past two weeks, and especially in early June, ChatGPT users piped up from all across the professional spectrum.

From DJs to professors to brain surgeons to SpaceX engineers, the meme imagines all kinds using AI for work. The trend has its roots in concerns that people who hold your education, health, or life in your hands could start using these programs in an attempt to make their labor easier when the tech has been known to be wrong so often, and may be getting worse.

Going into June, it became more common for people to use the meme to criticize the writing in specific shows, films, video games, and political speeches or policy. At this point, you can judge how well the current season of Yellowjackets is faring among fans by how many “is ChatGPT down for anyone else” meme posts name it.

26 “is ChatGPT down for anyone else” memes

If you think you’ve got a unique writing complaint, you might want to check our meme list first. Of course someone has already used it for The Rise of Skywalker.

1.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? I'm a staff writer on And Just Like That... and I need to finish this episode'
@carriecourogen/X

2.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? i’m a neurosurgeon in the middle of brain surgery'
@awshuqs/X
3.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? i’m a comms director at the white house and im in the middle of writing the presidential address'
@nocontextvp/X

4.

Tweet reading 'is chatGPT down for anyone else? i’m a pediatric oncologist so this is kind of urgent'
@infinite_bug/X
5.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? I am JJ Abrams writing for The Rise Of Skywalker'
@buriedbloom/X

6.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? i’m a Doctor Who showrunner in the middle of writing a new season'
@minimoefoe/X
7.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? i’m a yellowjackets writer in the middle of writing season 4'
@dykeordeath/X

8.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? i'm a policy analyst in the middle of producing a think piece'
@weiss_hadas/X
9.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? i’m an oscar voter in the middle of voting for best picture'
@FILMGAINS/X

10.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? I am Gracie Abrams writing my next album'
@beefyfridgers/X
11.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? I’m getting married this weekend and trying to write my wedding vows'
@sharl_leclerc16/X

12.

Tweet reading 'Is ChatGPT down for anyone else? I am David Benioff and D. B. Weiss writing Game of Thrones'
@girlfailsansa/X
13.

Tweet reading 'Is chat gpt down for anyone else? I’m jia tolentino writing my next article'
@TamingofdeSchuh/X

14.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? i'm late to using this meme structure and need a joke asap'
@meg_it_happen/X
15.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? i’m a decknine employee in the middle of writing the double exposure sequel'
@yllowjckets/X

16.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? i’m a dj who is currently mid set and the track is about to end'
@latesleeper_/X
17.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? i'm camila cabello trying to do my racial sensitivity class homework'
@ericeffiorg/X

18.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? i’m part of the wwe writers room'
@shootlander/X
19.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? I’m just trying to finish giving feedback to my grad students'
@dee_of_e/X

20.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else??? My name is Jimmy Carr and i just found out about a Genocide i haven’t made Fun of yet.'
@acastertwt/X
21.

Tweet reading 'is ChatGPT down for anyone else? i’m a 911onabc writer in the middle of writing season 9'
@zukorene/X

22.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? i’m a senior design engineer at spacex starbase and im in the middle of redesigning starship block 3'
@antiAntiperson/X
23.

Tweet reading 'Is ChatGPT down for anyone else? Me and 8 other men are writing Katy Perry's new song and need to get it finished'
@draikjack/X

24.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? i'm a screenwriter for dave filoni btw'
@monsmothma/X
25.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else ?? i’m a pilot of a boeing & idk what all these buttons r for :('
@inmydollhouses/X

26.

Tweet reading 'is chatgpt down for anyone else? just had to ride the subway without messaging my AI girlfriend'
@tz_cpa/X
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

The Daily Dot