33 of the funniest memes about Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s messy breakup

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have very publicly and dramatically parted ways. Naturally, the internet turned the whole saga into meme gold. What once looked like a billionaire bromance has now devolved into digital daggers and vague subtweets, and meme-makers have not wasted a single moment documenting the fallout.

For nearly a year, Musk and Trump appeared to be in ideological sync, boosting each other online and appearing to align on key issues. But in recent weeks, their digital friendship began to unravel. The feud, now public and escalating, has all the hallmarks of a celebrity breakup, but with way more memes. While Musk is tweeting about Trump on his platform X, Trump posts about Musk on his own platform, Truth Social.

Folks on social media have gleefully likened the situation to a messy divorce, complete with custody battles over JD Vance. One viral meme showed Musk and Trump as divorcing parents, with JD Vance holding onto their coattails, trying to keep them together. Another compared the two to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, but with both men cast as Drake.

After the news of the split went viral, Kanye West, a known fan of both Musk and Trump, tweeted in a hilariously earnest tone, “Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much.”

Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much — ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025

While the political bromance seems to have ended, folks will continue to talk, and meme, about it for some time to come.

Check out 33 of the funniest Trump-Musk memes on the web below.

