Where is the Vince McMahon Crying meme from?

The Vince McMahon Crying meme is a clip of the WWE commentator and co-founder tearing up in the middle of an on-screen interview while discussing wrestler The Undertaker. The clip came from an episode of the television program The Undertaker, which aired in May 2020. The moment became a reaction video on TikTok in October 2023 in response to the prompt: “Dad what was X like?”

The meme is also not even close to the only one Vince McMahon can claim to his name.

Where did the Vince McMahon Crying meme come from?

Undertaker: The Last Ride aired on WWE in May 2020, with the second episode airing on May 17. That particular episode featured a scene in which Vince McMahon is interviewed. While discussing wrestler The Undertaker, McMahon chokes up.

The clip hit TikTok on October 21st, 2023, when @pain.cuhhposted the video alongside text that read, “Everytime I start to get better something else has to come and ruin it.” The post garnered over 1.5 million plays and 276.5k likes in six days. It’s currently the first known usage of the Vince McMahon Crying meme.

Spread of the meme

On October 25th, 2023, @SavinTheBees on X posted a video captioned, “Dad, how was gaming with the homies during covid lockdown?”

The post received over 6.7 million views and 124k likes in two days. However, few memes have received a single-day boon quite like Vince McMahon Crying on October 26th, 2023. That next day, @elitegamingcuts posted a replica on TikTok of the COVID-19 tweet. It racked up over 19 million views and 2.9 million likes in a single day.

That same October 26th, 2023, @bleacherreport posted the clip on TikTok with the caption, “LeBron is almost 39, Steph is gonna turn 36, KD and Russ are 35, Harden is 34.” The post received over 600k plays and 90k likes in a day.

That same day, @minute posted the clip on TikTok alongside a caption reading, “When someone ask me about my favourite coworker that quit a while back.” It gathered over 1.8 million plays and 150k likes that day alone.

Vince took his crying over to X next, @SypherPK posting a clip captioned, “Dad, tell me about Fortnite chapter 1.” The post gathered over 13k likes in a day.

Meme examples

"Dad can you tell me what Rebirth island was like?" pic.twitter.com/qHsixQBUGx — Lucky Chamu (@LuckyChamu) October 26, 2023

