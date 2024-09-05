‘Wicked’ character posters revive ‘Zendaya is Meechee’ memes: ‘Welcome back’

Who knew that the release of the Wicked character posters would bring a meme from half a decade ago back into our lives?

On September 22nd, 2018, the music and cinema world was forever changed. For that, friends, was the day “Zendaya is Meechee” was born.

Wicked character posters revive ‘Zendaya is Meechee’

Music comedian Gabriel Gundacker sang about the promotional character posters for the animated film Smallfoot.

zendaya is meechee pic.twitter.com/zE6rXniAnQ — Gabriel Gundacker (@gabegundacker) September 23, 2018

His initial post received 17,000 retweets, 102,000 likes, and 4.4 million views, sweeping the nation and our hearts. Pretty sure more people saw it than saw Smallfoot.

The meme has taken on a life of its own, as they often do.

Universal releases Wicked cast posters, memes ensue

May I direct your attention to the recent release of character posters for the Wicked film, being released by Universal in November:

Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba 💚 New #WickedMovie trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZBMWayzDQu — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) September 4, 2024

As a great man once said, “it is happening again.”

close enough welcome back zendaya is meechee https://t.co/xNgMl10fKn — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) September 4, 2024

absolutely incredible targeted content for people who are obsessed with both zendaya is meechee AND pfannee and shenshen https://t.co/jqBRROLlub — jumbalaya (@jumbajustine) September 5, 2024

Ethan Slater is Boq is the new Zendaya Is Meechee. — patrick (@cullinan23) September 5, 2024

I FORGOT ABOUT ZENDAYA IS MEECHEE — Sarah Reeter 🍉 (@SarahReeter) September 5, 2024

but is zendaya meechee? https://t.co/VDlYLxMwvI — Gabriela Carroll (@gablcarroll) September 5, 2024

brand new zendaya is meechee just dropped https://t.co/48e2R6Bjcn — 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𓆟 (@wiIlwetalk) September 5, 2024

And Zendaya is Meechee https://t.co/ZSXCQT0DsY — Goblin Girl Georgie 🧌🖤 (@georgiebhart) September 5, 2024

It’s giving Zendaya is Meechee https://t.co/Zk6QpNGUIB — Hamibal Lecter (@hammmahmontana) September 5, 2024

you can’t “zendaya is meechee” every movie poster the whole point was the posters were EVERYWHERE in la like you couldn’t fuckin sneeze without a meechee poster coming out of your nose THAT was the joke 😀 — lindstat de lioncourt 🩸 (@peasoupprincess) September 5, 2024

Zendaya is Meechee energy https://t.co/w3oPcpSxiH — Melanie Lapovich (@xmelamo) September 5, 2024

Welcome back, Zendaya is Meechee! We missed you. Wicked hits theaters on November 22nd, 2024. (Sidenote: why don’t they just say this film is a Part 1? This film is a Part 1, folks!)

