‘Wicked’ character posters revive ‘Zendaya is Meechee’ memes: ‘Welcome back’

Who knew that the release of the Wicked character posters would bring a meme from half a decade ago back into our lives?
On September 22nd, 2018, the music and cinema world was forever changed. For that, friends, was the day “Zendaya is Meechee” was born.
Wicked character posters revive ‘Zendaya is Meechee’
Music comedian Gabriel Gundacker sang about the promotional character posters for the animated film Smallfoot.
His initial post received 17,000 retweets, 102,000 likes, and 4.4 million views, sweeping the nation and our hearts. Pretty sure more people saw it than saw Smallfoot.
The meme has taken on a life of its own, as they often do.
Universal releases Wicked cast posters, memes ensue
May I direct your attention to the recent release of character posters for the Wicked film, being released by Universal in November:
As a great man once said, “it is happening again.”
Welcome back, Zendaya is Meechee! We missed you. Wicked hits theaters on November 22nd, 2024. (Sidenote: why don’t they just say this film is a Part 1? This film is a Part 1, folks!)
