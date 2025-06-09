Ed the zebra escapes, gets airlifted like a Disney character, and becomes a meme

After more than a week on the loose in Tennessee, a pet zebra named Ed was finally captured—but not before becoming an internet legend and a meme in his own right.

Ed’s great escape began on May 31, 2025, when his owner reported him missing in Christiana, Tennessee, a rural area just south of Nashville. Despite the zebra’s distinctive black-and-white stripes, he managed to stay hidden from searchers for days. At one point, he was spotted dashing along Interstate 24. Deputies were forced to shut down part of the road for safety. Even then, Ed slipped away again, disappearing into the woods like a hoofed Houdini.

🦓 Ed’s escape makes CBS Evening News — apparently the owner has 3 zebras @TheTNHoller pic.twitter.com/XCSzJwZ5y5 — Murfreesboro Holler (@TheBoroHoller) June 6, 2025

Ed the Zebra’s escapade ends in the skies

According to reports, Ed had arrived in Christiana just a day before he made his bid for freedom. His week-long journey included suburban strolls and viral cameos. Several residents filmed him trotting through neighborhoods and galloping near highways.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that Ed had been found in a pasture near a Christiana subdivision. Rather than attempt a ground capture, authorities opted for something more cinematic. Aviation crews swooped in and netted Ed, lifting him by helicopter to a waiting animal trailer.

Although it wasn’t the most graceful return, Ed appeared unharmed as he dangled midair. His head poked through the net while dangling like a character from a Disney movie, seemingly unbothered by the mode of transport. The sheriff’s office posted the video online, only adding to Ed’s already skyrocketing fame.

Ed the zebra memes take over the internet

The internet went wild posting about Ed the Zebra on social media sites like BlueSky and X. Memes about the escaped animal channeled the chaotic energy of Madagascar, with Ed cast as the zebra version of Marty on an unsanctioned vacation.

@martian-observer.art posted on BlueSky, “*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yup, that’s me. I bet you’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”

“I enjoy the Madagascar movies as much as anybody, but these live action remakes are going a bit too far,” said @Justin_Buznedo.

Fans projected thoughts into Ed’s head, looking forward to telling his animal friends about his adventures, or maybe he felt like Tennessee just wasn’t big enough for his spirit.

“Thank goodness the police issued a photo. Otherwise if you saw a zebra walking the streets, you would never know it was ‘wanted,’” wrote @AJCRAIGH.

@mapledonut, meanwhile, tweeted, “That zebra is going to have some serious stories to tell when he gets back. ‘Dude, I was flying!’ Yeah right, whatever dude. ‘No, seriously!!!’”

@donaeldtheunready.bsky.social posted an image of Ed the Zebra in his airlift harness with the caption, “How your email finds me.”

