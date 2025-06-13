“I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” memes say no thanks to AI, yes to your ex’s mom

The “I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” memes saturating X lately mock the usage of these AI programs in favor of anything else. These large language models (LLMs) have resulted in years of social media posts from people who think they’re interesting because they asked a chat bot a question, and by mid-2025, everyone is sick of it. Especially considering the quality of the answers.

This meme imagines who or what else we could look to for answers. Anyone from mystical tree men to witches to your mom could be a better, and more hilarious, source of knowledge.

What are “I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” memes?

To join in on the fun, start a tweet with “I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” and then announce the person, spirit, or robot you asked instead. The point is to set yourself apart from the boring, generative AI-using masses by coming up with the most outlandish mythical creature or all-knowing wizard you can, using your imagination, because Grok doesn’t have one.

Alternatively, you can turn the meme on its head by citing something simple like your wife or yourself. Or you could just ask God to end your suffering.

The trend is perfect for pop culture references, especially if you enjoy the fantasy genre. Some posters asked their favorite celebrities or slipped right into song lyrics. Historical figures are also fair game. The Classical Studies Memes account is having a good time with this one.

Regardless of your target, the point is to make fun of the over-reliance on LLMs, which continue to be wrong about things an alarming amount of the time. Unfortunately, the meme may already be over before you had a chance to post thanks to Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, making it real by asking AI to help her redact the JFK files.

“You can stop it with all the ‘I asked ChatGPT,’ ‘I asked grok,’ jokes. Because we have a winner,” wrote @libshipwreck.

28 inquisitive memes

The good news is that you can still enjoy the memes that are already up.

