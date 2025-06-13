Advertisement
Memes

“I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” memes say no thanks to AI, yes to your ex’s mom

“I asked the flames.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Left: Tweet reading ''I asked chatgpt' 'I asked grok' bro I asked an ancient dragon who talks to me in riddles we're not the same' over an image of a dragon from Game of Thrones. Right: A tweet reading ''I asked chatgpt' 'I asked grok'. Ok. I intuited it from first principles. It was pretty obivous.'

The “I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” memes saturating X lately mock the usage of these AI programs in favor of anything else. These large language models (LLMs) have resulted in years of social media posts from people who think they’re interesting because they asked a chat bot a question, and by mid-2025, everyone is sick of it. Especially considering the quality of the answers.

This meme imagines who or what else we could look to for answers. Anyone from mystical tree men to witches to your mom could be a better, and more hilarious, source of knowledge.

What are “I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” memes?

To join in on the fun, start a tweet with “I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” and then announce the person, spirit, or robot you asked instead. The point is to set yourself apart from the boring, generative AI-using masses by coming up with the most outlandish mythical creature or all-knowing wizard you can, using your imagination, because Grok doesn’t have one.

Alternatively, you can turn the meme on its head by citing something simple like your wife or yourself. Or you could just ask God to end your suffering.

The trend is perfect for pop culture references, especially if you enjoy the fantasy genre. Some posters asked their favorite celebrities or slipped right into song lyrics. Historical figures are also fair game. The Classical Studies Memes account is having a good time with this one.

Regardless of your target, the point is to make fun of the over-reliance on LLMs, which continue to be wrong about things an alarming amount of the time. Unfortunately, the meme may already be over before you had a chance to post thanks to Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, making it real by asking AI to help her redact the JFK files.

Tweet reading 'You can stop it with all the “I asked ChatGPT,” “I asked grok,” jokes. Because we have a winner:'
@libshipwreck/X
“You can stop it with all the ‘I asked ChatGPT,’ ‘I asked grok,’ jokes. Because we have a winner,” wrote @libshipwreck.

28 inquisitive memes

The good news is that you can still enjoy the memes that are already up.

1.

Tweet reading '“I asked chatgpt” “I asked grok” i've looked into the eye of this island and what i saw was beautiful'
@0CEANICAIRLINES/X

2.

Tweet reading '“I asked ChatGPT” “I asked Grok” I asked my Lacanian analyst and their silence shook me to my empty, decentered core'
@katherineveritt/X

3.

Tweet reading '“I asked chatgpt” “I asked grok” bro I asked an ancient dragon who talks to me in riddles we're not the same'
@LoverofKnights/X

4.

Tweet reading ''I asked chatgpt' 'I asked grok' I asked Clippy the Microsoft Office assistant and he said you should kys'
@PeterTwinklage/X

5.

Tweet reading '“i asked grok” “i asked chatgpt” well i asked R2D2 and he said you’re a bitch'
@indybuckets/X

6.

Tweet reading '“i asked chatgpt” “i asked grok” i asked a mysterious giant who talks to me in my dreams and answers in riddles we’re not the same'
@anyasarchives/X

7.

Tweet reading '“I asked chatgpt” “I asked grok”. Ok. I intuited it from first principles. It was pretty obvious'
@Liv_Agar/X

8.

Tweet reading '“i asked chatgpt” “i asked grok” ok i asked the oracle at delphi'
@jonathanbfine/X

9.

Tweet reading ''I asked chat gpt' 'I asked grok' bro I observed the flights of birds, consulted the sacred chickens and inspected the entrails of a sacrifice, we are not the same'
@CSMFHT/X

10.

Tweet reading '“I asked chatgpt” “I asked grok” well I asked the flames, we are not the same.'
@westerosies/X

11.

Tweet reading '“I asked ChatGPT.” “I asked Grok.” I asked Jeeves. We are not the same.'
@NoContextBrits/X

12.

Tweet reading '“I asked chatGPT” “I asked grok” I asked god to strike me dead with lightning'
@jzux/X

13.

Tweet reading ''i asked chat gpt' 'i asked grok' i asked the leaves at the bottom of my tea cup and they said you're a little bitch'
@liz_zarb/X

14.

Tweet reading '“i asked chat gpt” “i asked grok” ok well i asked the wilderness oracle and she said you don’t belong here'
@dnpvakarian/X

15.

Tweet reading '“i asked chat gpt” “i asked grok” well i asked my beautiful smart wife that knows it all'
@kirbylov3r/X

16.

Tweet reading ''I asked Chat GPT' 'i asked Grok' I asked The Eye of The Webbish Bog and he gave me only questions and no answers'
@SaturationJasen/X

17.

Tweet reading '“i asked chat gpt” “i asked grok” well i asked agatha harkness and she told me to spread misinformation the old fashioned way by luring unsuspecting people on a road that doesn't exist and then killing them for power'
@evilmotherhag/X

18.

Tweet reading '“I asked chat gpt” “I asked grok” ok well I asked my mom. she said I should know it by now.'
@bxnwaldman/X

19.

Tweet reading '‘I asked chat gpt’ ‘I asked grok’ ok well I asked a group of autistic people assuming one of them would have it in their special interest'
@thebigjohnnyd/X

20.

Tweet reading '“I asked grok” “I asked chat gpt” dude I rolled the dice, hated the result then made up my own mind.'
@Atlas_basil/X

21.

Tweet reading '“i asked chat gpt” “i asked grok” well i asked my therapist and she said “does a hunt that has no violence feed anyone?”'
@lottiesacolytex/X

22.

Tweet reading '“I asked Chat GPT” “I asked Grok.” Well I asked the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and he wasn’t much help tbh, so I asked Glinda the Witch and seemed to think I knew the answer all along.'
@jilliantweets28/X

23.

Tweet reading '“i asked chat gpt” “i asked grok” bro i asked a hundred year old tree man who talks to me in my dreams we’re not the same'
@rhuaenyra/X

24.

Tweet reading ''I asked Chat gpt' 'I asked Grok' Well, I asked Kim Seokjin and he gave me the same outrageous lie but with a handsome face, so I win.'
@Agustvolcano/X

25.

@CSMFHT/X

26.

Tweet reading ''I asked grok” “I asked chat gpt” okay well I asked Quaithe of the shadow and she said to go forward I must go back'
@Rhaegalzzrizz/X

27.

Tweet reading ''I asked chat GPT' 'I asked Grok' Well I attempted the challenge and asked the god dwelling within the caves for the transcendental truth'
@gekokujos/X

28.

Tweet reading ''i asked chat gpt' 'i asked grok' i dress to kill my time, i take the long way home, i ask the traffic lights if it'll be alright, they said i don't know'
@japanesejesuz/X

First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

The Daily Dot